Neha Agarwal, an SEO expert, empowering women through her agency 'Digi Acai.'

Motherhood is something that brings an enormous amount of joy and positivity to life. At times, it also brings a pause to the work-life of a woman giving rise to an impeding question- 'Will I ever get back to work?' or 'How long will it take for me to start working again?'. The desire to hit back to work post delivering a baby showcases their zeal to be independent. Going back to work after maternity leave is never easy for career-driven women, and often they find themselves stuck, overwhelmed, and unprepared. In this tough time, they need something that makes them feel confident about themselves and gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent. Catering to the same, 'Digi Acai', a leading SEO agency founded by Neha Agarwal, is helping a lot of career-driven women by providing them with a platform to prove their abilities post their motherhood or after a short gap.

Incepted by Neha Agarwal, Digi Acai, a Delhi-NCR-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) agency, is helping millennial moms by giving them opportunities to work with them and also by creating a work culture that eases the hardships that they go through. During these tough times, Digi Acai has been the boom for many young mothers. The startup allows women to do 'Internship Programs' with them, and upon completion of their program, as per their performance and report, they are hired by the firm. Digi Acai also allows 'Flexible Working Hours' and 'Work from Home' for their team to help them work efficiently in their comfort. Neha Agarwal, the founder of the emerging SEO agency, is a mother and understands the hardships that ambitious young mothers have to go through after their maternity or sabbatical leave.

Neha's journey has been an incredible one. Starting from a small city, she went on to work in Jabong.com and worked there for some time. After working in a big competitive corporate environment, she realized that she doesn't belong to a 9-5 job and wants to make a career on her own where she would be able to call the shots for herself. In 2018, her life took a turn. The young Neha became a mother of a baby boy and had to take a break, which led her to realize that this was the time to go after her dream of starting her venture. She started gathering funds, and in 2019 she announced her venture.

Speaking about her motivation, Neha Agarwal says, "It was during my motherhood days that I felt nervous regarding my prospects. I was filled with joy as I was blessed with a baby boy, but at the same time, I was anxious about my career and felt there would be hundreds of career-focused women who would be feeling the same way. I decided this was the 'Now or Never' moment for me, and as I had experienced working in the domain of Digital Marketing, I floated my SEO Agency- Digi Acai."

Digi Acai offers its employees the opportunity to work from remote locations across India. The team of young mothers at Digi Acai gives all the motherly care to their children and do their work professionally, and as of now, they have been far more responsible. The employees, without delay, have been successful in their deliverables, and most of their clients are happy with the show these mothers are putting in.

Taneesha Bhandari, SEO manager at Digi Acai, talking about her journey, says, "My time here has been phenomenal. Post my motherhood, Digi Acai granted me to work as per my flexibility, and so far, the growth has been exceptional. The company's policy has been meticulously designed, keeping in mind the hardships that career-oriented mothers like me face. Thankfully here, we face no kind of pressure and restrictions, and even our clients are briefed about our policies accordingly."

Digi Acai is rapidly becoming a strong name in the domain. Within a year, it has served more than 60 clients and is constantly expanding its client base. They have now become the preferred choice for a lot of startups to boost their online presence. Neha Agarwal, along with her team, is continuously working towards making Digi Acai a leading brand in the domain and aims to help over 100 startups in their organic growth in just one year. Not only does Neha aspire to take her company- Digi Acai, to an all-new level, but she also wants to empower women who have enormous potential but find it difficult to pursue their dream due to several factors.