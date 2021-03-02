‘Neelkanth' by IRS officers, Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg, launched by Rajkummar Rao

The famed actor Rajkummar Rao launched 'Neelkanth' the debut work of IRS officers Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg Title Waves, Bandra.

Getting their debut work launched by a Bollywood luminary in one of the premium bookstores of the country is a dream for scores of authors. But the cherry on the top was Rajkummar Rao agreeing to be a part of the film based on their debut work, Neelkanth, published by Leadstart.

The famed actor said he was attracted to good stories, adding that Neelkanth's storyline has fascinated him.

Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg, currently aiding as IRS officers, are qualified as elite engineers and were batchmates during their training period of the Indian Revenue Services.

Having busy training schedules and still managing time for their fad paved their way for the appreciation by the ace Rajkummar Rao who said, “Both of them are civil servants, so it feels nice to see that apart from doing their job they are following their passion of writing. I am sure it was tough for them because they told me that they used to write drafts of the book in the middle of daily travelling, so hats off to their passion. It’s a mystery thriller about a cop in Delhi, so the concept of this book itself excited me a lot. After knowing both of them and after knowing its basic storyline, I am looking forward to reading it.”

Rajeev Garg later added after finding that Rajkummar Rao is coming to the event, he said. " It was difficult for us to think that Rajkumar Rao will come for our book launch event but I am glad that he accepted the invitation very humbly and gracefully, so we both are very grateful to him."

Satyam Srivastava asserted, "I was shocked when I heard that Rajkummar Rao agreed to come to this event. It was like a dream come true moment for us. We are humbled that he came and it was a very nice experience interacting with him.”

After Rajkummar Rao expressed his wish to be a part of the film based on Neelkanth; Malini Nair, Executive Director, Leadstart, said about the book, "Neelkanth is a fast-paced thriller with a unique storyline and very interesting characters. We are already in talks with a few production houses and OTT platforms for screen adaptation of Neelkanth."

