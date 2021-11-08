Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Neel Shah's Take On His Journey To Success

Currently, the 20 years old guy hailing from Surat is the Ceo of a renowned digital marketing company named LKS Media; he is also a member who has his own social media page called Log.Kya.Sochenge.

Neel Shah's Take On His Journey To Success

Trending

Neel Shah's Take On His Journey To Success
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T20:49:09+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 8:49 pm

Making a career in social media has become today's norm. However, you cannot succeed without having certain qualities, and no one knows this better than Neel Shah. By profession, he is a social media expert who has uplifted numerous businesses via social media sites.

Currently, the 20 years old guy hailing from Surat is the Ceo of a renowned digital marketing company named LKS Media; he is also a member who has his own social media page called Log.Kya.Sochenge.

When asked about the motive behind starting this page, he says," The reach of social media helped me to follow my passion. I have always wanted to entertain other people, and what's better than being a memer. " The page is now followed by 4.5 million active users, which itself shows the efforts made by Neel to keep people entertained.

Thanks to Neel's personality and confidence, today, he has managed to build his image from scratch. Social media campaigns for renowned brands like Tiktok, HelloApp, Likee & AamAadmiParty were all successfully run by this young entrepreneur. When he was asked about the success of the campaigns, he said, " My main focus was to ensure that I use the reach of social media to its maximum, and that's what I did. Thanks to my team, they were on their toes to ensure that the campaign gets its desired success, and that's what it got."

With time and experience, Neel has enhanced his networking skills, and today his connections are stronger than many other Entrepreneurs. Driven by its content, his social media handle is followed by many celebrities, including Hiba Nawab & Kartik Aaryan.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Entrepreneurship doesn't come naturally, and he is a living example of it. Over time, Neel strived hard for what he has today. There have been times when situations were tougher than usual, but Neel's dedication and passion never allowed him to give up. In this growing competition, we all know that his journey might get challenging in the future, but we all know that he will achieve everything he deserves with his resilience.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

A Delhi-Based Startup That Digitally Fabricates Hassle-Free Flat-Pack Furniture Delivered At Your Doorstep

A Delhi-Based Startup That Digitally Fabricates Hassle-Free Flat-Pack Furniture Delivered At Your Doorstep

Vulnerable Communities Are Frontline Climate Activists Global Green Fund needed to empower them

Gig Working: A Paradigm Shift Or A Pandemic 'Induced' Shift

One Can Ace As A Photographer If Certain Rules Are Followed, Says Aniket Kanade

'Tu Jahaan Phir Mile' Is Special To Her, Says Actor Komal Unawnay

Twin Force: 22 Years Of The Bond

A Murder Most Foul

Giulia Raffaello And Leena: The Duo That Is Defying All Stereotypes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Nick Deflorio, Talks Recognition, Brand Establishment & The Sacrifices Needed To Become Successful

Nick Deflorio, Talks Recognition, Brand Establishment & The Sacrifices Needed To Become Successful

Kashish Jain, The Innovative Artist, Establishes Indian Makeup Trends

Kashish Jain, The Innovative Artist, Establishes Indian Makeup Trends

Mrs Galaxy Urmimala Boruah Is Now The National Director Of Queen Of The World India

Mrs Galaxy Urmimala Boruah Is Now The National Director Of Queen Of The World India

Sushmita Duttagupta’s Interest In The Emerging Market Of Cryptocurrency

Sushmita Duttagupta’s Interest In The Emerging Market Of Cryptocurrency

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement