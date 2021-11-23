Naren Lokwani, Founder, Frshr Technologies, Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of Blockchain, NFT And AI Technologies

What was your moment of epiphany to start this venture?

Frshr Technologies (https://www.frshr.tech) is a startup for startups! We are a unique software startup as we work with other startups and enterprises and help them build software products of their dreams.

We have built a portfolio of very interesting software products for a variety of enterprises around the world. Some of our exciting and recent projects are Social Media App built on Hedera blockchain for our UK client, an Identity management AI platform for our US client, Code sharing web app for our India client and a Travel booking engine for our UK client.

My moment of epiphany to start Frshr Tech came when one of my Silicon Valley-based friends called me up and mentioned that he had a startup idea but no tech team to build the product. We realized a big latent need in the market to help non-technical founders with their dream software product. Hence, Frshr Tech was born as a Product Engineering venture. We are experiencing continued growth and momentum right from our inception days.

How are Frshr technologies taking care of the modern-day requirements of the advancing world of Artificial intelligence & tech?

Interestingly, my career journey during the last 20 years, where I was building cutting-edge software products for MNCs and global clients, helped me launch Frshr Tech. AI and Machine Learning are critical use-cases for our clients today, and this is exactly where Frshr Tech is working hard to stay ahead of the curve.

If you look around yourself, you are unknowingly interacting with AI algorithms all the time. Whether browsing books on Amazon, ordering food from Swiggy, driving your smart SUV or instructing Alexa to play your favourite song, you are interacting with AI software without even being aware! Humans and AI will continue to integrate to transform the way we live.

Our global clients understand the ubiquitous nature of AI and Machine Learning applications and utilize our tech capabilities to build cutting edge AI applications in healthcare, finance, Security, Identity Management and social media. Coupled with our unique product development methodology of "Idea to MVP in 12 weeks", we provide a transformational journey for our global customers.

What is your firm's USP, and how you are doing something different from other players in the new technology areas such as Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?

Frshr Tech USP is to stay ahead of the curve for technology applications in business verticals. We want to help our enterprise customers take maximum advantage of the latest technologies and deliver amazing RoI for their tech investments.

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain are seeing surreal growth and have fundamentally altered the technology sector. Some enthusiasts define Blockchain as the new Internet, and this may even be true! A few years back, Cryptocurrency was the only major use case for Blockchain applications. Still, now we are seeing Blockchain applications in a variety of domains such as Finance, Lending, Investments, Security, Logistics, and even Social Media and Travel.

Companies are seeing major applications of Tokenization in their day-to-day business. All consumer-focused global enterprises want to mint their own Crypto Tokens to define a very customized end-user experience and roll out a unique customer journey. Almost all our international customers today want their own Branded Crypto Tokens to reward customers, motivate and guide user journey, and provide a memorable experience to users visiting their app or desktop applications.

The Crypto and Blockchain journey into the technology sector is just getting started, and this will fundamentally transform how we live, spend, save and entertain going forward!

What success mantra has led you to bring new services such as NFT to the table effectively?

Frshr Tech believes in innovation and having a strong value system based on entrepreneurship. We want to continue to delight our customers and end-users by building global scale tech products.

NFT or Non-fungible tokens is another Blockchain application that is fundamentally altering the way we live and transact. We have successfully integrated NFT in mobile applications to help users create their digital art, list it at the right price and monetize their creativity.

I will paint a picture of the future where NFT is going to become an everyday business. Today, if you buy or sell real estate, you are always worried about the authenticity of the property documentation. There are cases where people forge documents, and hence it becomes difficult to trust paper-based documentation for high-value products.

With NFTs, in the not-too-distant future, you will see all documentation getting transformed into digital NFTs. Users will verify the real-estate documentation over Blockchain without getting into the hassle of time-taking legal verification of the property documentation. This will transform, automate and enable real-time property transactions. We predict that you will be able to buy and sell real estate in minutes using NFT and Blockchain in the next few years!

What are your plans to expand and grow your network and take Frshr technologies to new heights?

Frshr Technologies has a life and journey of its own! This company is a team of more than 50 associates. Today, who live, breathe, dream and develop technology every day. We are planning and working towards Frshr Tech becoming a team of 1000 plus associates in the next five years and will work towards a future IPO to enable people to become a part of our success journey.

What is Naren Lokwani as a person. How do you like to spend your free time?

Naren Lokwani is a hustler and a fighter. I perform best in adverse situations and always strive to give my 110% to any situation. It is this fighting spirit that I wish to assign to every associate of ours.

I like to spend my free time hitting the gym, and there is nothing better than lifting heavy metal after a tough day at work, transforming the way humankind lives and dreams.