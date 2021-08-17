NAFED: 62 Years Of Serving The Farmers

It is against this backdrop that National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd., popularly known as NAFED was founded on 2nd October, 1958 in line with Gandhi Ji’s vision of bringing prosperity to farmers.

A peep into the past

The organisation which started off with a modest set up at Ajmeri Gate in New Delhi with a few branch offices in some states, has grown into a robust organisation with huge infrastructure comprising a 9 story Corporate office at Ashram Chowk, New Delhi, 19 branch and 8 sub offices along with other infrastructure comprising warehouses, pre cooling / cold storage units , Onion Storage Complexes, tea grading and blending unit, Seed and Bio fertilizer production units, Consumer Marketing Division etc. all across the country.

Decades of dedicated service to the nation while serving the farmers and contributing to development of rural economy

The prime objective of foundation of NAFED was to protect the interests of the farmers by providing them a ready market, remunerative prices and preventing their exploitation from the private traders. NAFED has been rendering this service through implementation of various schemes formulated by Govt. Of India for the farmers and also through its own outright business operations.

The Procurement of Oilseeds, Pulses and Foodgrains: NAFED is one of the Central Nodal Agencies of GOI for procurement of pulses and oilseeds including milling copra, ball copra and dehusked coconut under the Price Support Scheme. Under the Scheme, whenever the prices of notified commodities fall below the MSP level, NAFED intervenes in the market to protect the interests of the farmers and purchases their produce at the declared MSP. During the period 2015-16 to 2019-20 NAFED purchased around 121 lakh MT of oilseeds and pulses valuing around Rs. 58,000 crores directly from the farmers providing them the benefit of MSP. NAFED also purchases paddy and wheat at MSP as an agency of State/FCI. The scheme is a boon to the farmers and protects their interests in situations of crash in market rates which may happen as a result of glut in the market on account of reasons like bumper production, excess carry forward stock of previous season and other reasons.

Creation and management of National Buffer of Pulses and Onion: Buffer stocking of onion and pulses is organised by NAFED on the direction of GOI with the aim of checking abnormal spurt in prices in the domestic market. The scheme with respect to pulses was introduced in 2016 and since then NAFED has handled a quantity of 15.12 LMT of pulses valuing approximately Rs. 8098.03 crore under the buffer. Nafed also creates and manages the buffer of onion on similar lines. During the ongoing financial year, NAFED has procured 2.08 lakh MT of onion valuing approx. Rs. 425.25 crore in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The buffer stocking operations of NAFED not only benefit the consumers but also the farmers. The stocks are purchased directly from the farmers through cooperative societies and/or Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs) and released in open market in phased manner to keep the retail prices under control, thereby protecting the interests of the consumers. The stocks of pulses from the buffer are also supplied to the guardians of our borders- the Army and Central Para Military Forces and also to the States/UTs for utilisation under their various schemes like Mid day Meals, ICDS etc.

Working with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs): Recently, NAFED has taken over the Federation of Indian FPOs and Aggregators (FIFA) with the aim to support the farmers by providing them market linkages and post harvest infrastructure. NAFED has also executed a joint venture – MahaOnion, with Maha Farmers Producer Co. Ltd. (MahaFPC). MahaOnion, launched India’s first state of the art onion storage and marketing infrastructure through PPP model for the benefit of farmers. Nafed has also launched e-Kisan Mandi at Pune and plans to open 100 such mandis pan India.

Operation Greens: NAFED is the implementing agency of GOI for the attainment of short-term objectives under “Operation Greens” for the benefit of growers of TOP (tomato, onion, potato) crops.

Implementation of NADCP Programme: In October 2019, Hon’ble Prime Minster launched National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) valued at Rs. 12,652 crores aimed at vaccination of livestock against protection from FMD and Brucellosis diseases over a period of 5 years. The objective is protecting the livestock from these diseases which will lead to enhancement of the income of farmers through improved dairy output and quality. NAFED being the implementing agency has delivered 23.24 crore doses of vaccines, 42.19 crore ear tags to states/UTs across the country against this programme and further supplies are continuing.

NAFED’s Intervention in Jammu and Kashmir: NAFED takes pride in supplementing the efforts of Govt. of India for bringing development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir through its contribution in the agriculture/horticulture sector, which is the mainstay of the UT. On the direction of the Government, NAFED has been undertaking purchase of apples in Jammu and Kashmir under the Market Intervention Scheme since 2019 amidst most challenging conditions Recently NAFED also procured cherry from the growers which was sold in various parts of the country in the open market as well as NAFED Bazaar outlets. Further, an MOU was signed in January this year between NAFED and UT of J&K aimed at implementing various initiatives for enabling long term sustainable development of horticulture in the region. The identified areas of work include preparation of investment plan, High Density Plantation of temperate crops for increasing crop productivity, creation of post harvest infrastructure hubs and formation of crop specific FPOs in each District of the Union Territory of J&K. Fast paced action has been initiated on the areas of work identified under the MOU which will go a long way in sustainable development of the agri/horticulture sector in the UT.

Setting up of Bio CBG Plants for sustainable environment: NAFED inaugurates its first Bio CBG Plant in Bharuch, Gujarat NAFED is committed to contribute efforts for the creation of a greener tomorrow and “Swachch Bharat” through setting up Bio-Fuel plants pan India. Groundwork for this mission was commenced about 2 years back. NAFED has already executed agreements/MOUs with several municipal corporations and other bodies in several states across the country for this purpose. The efforts are now beginning to see the light of the day. NAFED inaugurated its 1st Bio CBG plant in Bharuch, Gujarat on 20th March 2021, in association with M/s Turquoise Natural Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd. The Plant will produce approx 5 Ton CBG and 20 Ton organic manure per day by using agri-waste and cow dung as feedstock. A historic agreement was executed between NAFED and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for setting up of 350 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management and Bio CBG plant at Jammu at a cost of approx 75 Crores. The Jammu Municipal Corporation has earmarked land for NAFED for setting up of a BIO CBG plant in the UT . Bhumi pujan of plant in J&K was conducted by the Hon’ble Governor of J&K on 9th July 2021 virtually. More such plants are on the anvil all across the nation which will contribute efforts for the creation of a greener tomorrow and “ Swachch Bharat ”.

Other Business Activities: NAFED undertakes various other activities like seed production and distribution, Organic Farming, production of BIO Fertilizers for the benefit of farmers.

NAFED’ Response to COVID:

Zeal to serve the Nation in Crises...........

During the COVID 19 Pandemic employees of NAFED rose beyond the call of duty and worked day and night in the most challenging circumstances to execute supply of 1.50 million MT of whole/milled pulses to all the states and union territories for onward distribution the poor beneficiaries free of cost. The supplies were organised on the direction of Govt. Of India in a time bound manner from April to November 2020 under the PMGKAY scheme. NAFED also supplied around 34,000 MT whole chana to migrants during the migrant crises under the Atmnirbhar Bharat Scheme.

The Road Ahead: NAFED will continue its journey of serving the farmers of the nation in line with the mission of Govt. Of India for improving their incomes and life conditions and thereby brining prosperity in the rural areas.

