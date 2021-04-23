Mypencildotcom Recognises Jaya Kishori With ICON Of The Year 2021 Award

Mypencildotcom has recently announced their 1st MYPENCILDOTCOM icon of the year recognition to personalities who had contributed in different fields.

Jaya Kishori is also a popular storyteller, spiritual orator, and motivational speaker from India. During these Covid times also, she kept her positive energy and spread positivity among her followers. For her remarkable contribution in encouraging people, spreading positive motivation during the pandemic, Mypencildotcom awarded her with The Icon of Year - Inspiring Women 2021 award.

Jaya Kishori accepted the award by talking to mypencildotcom in an interview session and thanked it for the recognition by Mypencildotcom magazine. Chandni Kulshrestha, co-founder of the magazine, presented an award to Jaya Kishori along with a trophy and a shawl.

Mypencildotcom also presented an award to award Akanksha Agarwal for being an inspiring author in the category of English literature. Akanksha Agarwal is a well-known author of English poems. Her latest book is called The Secret in My Blood. In case of Hindi literature, the Mypencildotcom inspiring author award went to Ishwar Dayal, a famous Hindi poet and author of several books.

Mypencildotcom had been encouraging by bringing inspiring real-life journeys of personalities of different professions. The format of the magazine is drafted in such a way that it shall inspire audiences of all categories. The recognition presented to these personalities also contributes to inspiring youth in society. A strong message to the world is conveyed through this recognition that each individual can excel in the profession. Prasun Kulshrestha, founder of mypencildotcom thanked Jaya Kishori, Ishwar Dayal and Akanksha Agrawal for accepting this recognition from mypencildotcom.

Earlier in 2020, mypencildotcom expanded their business in two different business verticle. One business vertical focuses on digital magazines and the other focus on internship for electronics engineering students. Both the business verticles are online platforms & aim to build next-generation quality content that shall be useful to everyone. Mypencildotcom brings inspiring real-life stories in the form of an interview, each interview has useful facts related to an individual’s career. Each profession has a different career path, so magazine brings different career paths that may help others to build a career. Mypencildotcom had also interviewed famous personalities like Anna Hazare, Riya Sen, Gaur Gopal Das, Preity Jhangiani, Jaya Kishori, Devi Chitralekha and others in recent times.

The interview with Jaya Kishori got popular and caught media limelight when she was asked about her marriage and political plans. Jaya had given a brave and honest answer too.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine