Music Producer Santosh Panchal, Aka Kryso, Wins Hearts In The Music Industry

A closer look around us will let us know how people across different fields and sectors have been moving their way to the top. These individuals, especially youngsters, have shown what it takes to become one's best version, be it in any field. The music industry is also one, which has so far welcomed many such talented beings. One name that has been making all the buzz right now as a growing Music Producer and DJ is Santosh Panchal, aka Kryso.

Who is Santosh Panchal, aka Kryso, you ask? Well, he was born in 1993 in Pune, India, and since the very beginning, music was where his heart was inclined the most. He felt he belonged to music and hence, wanted to step foot into the same as soon as possible. That's what he did and now has emerged as one of the most promising Music Producers and DJs in India at only 27.

What has always helped him remain in the news is not just his excellence in music and his innate skills but also his collaborations with renowned artists and the constant support he had got from musicians like Timmy Trumpet, Blasterjaxx, FTampa, Nicky Romero, Divine and Raftaar. From the last eight years, Kryso has completely immersed himself in the world of music and has even performed across cities in India. Kryso began his career by performing short DJ sets and then played various clubs.

After gaining much experience, Kryso came up with his releases and collaborations. That is how in 2018, he released his first original track titled "Heart of Glass" on play life records, India's leading electronic dance music label. Kryso's hit song "Take Me Away" was in collaboration with American singer Nathen Brumley and Kade in May this year, which made people groove to its tropical chill music and pop vocals. Another hit track was "A Love Song For You", an English pop song produced by him and Ash, with Australian singer Timmy Commerford.

Kryso also joined hands with IWARO, the famous Spain pop singer, for a new project, garnering more headlines since the past few months. Kryso's 2019 track "Launda Bada Sakht Hai" became a huge hit. He got featured on MTV India and MTV Splitsvilla, under Zee Music, which encouraged him to come up with another original track 'New Life", which was released by Zee Music and Featured on VH1, followed by the way "Zurana", which till date has earned more than 100K views on YouTube.

Santosh Panchal, aka Kryso, looks unstoppable on his musical journey, and we are equally excited for more of his tracks to drop. To know more, follow him on Instagram @_krysomusic.

