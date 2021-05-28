Munny Sethi Took Leaps Of Faith And Opted For Different Careers

Believing that even a business person can juggle between two careers, Munny Sethi had put his passion and talent side by side as he worked with two completely different sectors.

Exploring his bundles of knowledge in the field, Munny Sethi became the co-founder of ‘’ which is famously India’s first provider for Air Ambulance and Medical Evacuation Services. Renowned among top businesses in the country, Munny also explored the Punjabi entertainment industry as he ventured to be a part of ‘Veera’, a music video featuring Sumit Sethi.

‘Veera’ is sung by the popular vocalist Jasmine Sandlas and is released under the banner of T-series during the hyped-up wedding season. Crediting to his close connections with the Pollywood Industry, he has met a lot of prominent celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Shradhha Kapoor, B Praak, and many more.

Talking about his venture with Air Charter Services, he says, “It is a one-of-a-kind facility that exists. Especially during the pandemic, it has helped a lot of people to get the help they needed. I am glad I was able to put my resources to good use and alleviate people at such tough times. For me, this is how I am giving back to society everything they have done for me.”

We live in a world where people have the freedom to choose their career path without being pressured. This is true for all generations, not just the younger ones. Even if a business has been established, a person can change their profession at any time. Munny Sethi being an entrepreneur who has pushed the industry’s boundaries with his business ventures, took a leap of faith and followed his passion in the music world.

He is a dedicated Dalai Lama disciple who always asks for the able’s blessings before beginning any project. When asked about working in the music video, he said, “It was a life-changing experience for me, as it was my first time in front of a camera. I’d want to express my gratitude to the crew behind the music video for their assistance and outstanding work. The video turned out fantastically. I’d like to work on more videos like this.”

Keen on travelling, he considers it as another of his passions. Having built a life of his dreams, he has decided never to look back and embrace life as it comes to him along the way.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine