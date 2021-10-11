Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Multifaceted Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul Is Known To Carry Out His Philanthropic Responsibilities

Rahul Kaul, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, has always taken due care of his responsibility towards society. With his multiple ventures, he has been successful at creating job opportunities for thousands. All of his businesses employ numerous experts and professionals, which he reaps from the community.

Rahul Kaul

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 5:37 pm

Gone are the days when a business was just about selling products and making a profit or loss. Brands these days undertake various activities towards the development of society. In this way, the company earns goodwill, and society meets development.

Rahul Kaul, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, has always taken due care of his responsibility towards society. With his multiple ventures, he has been successful at creating job opportunities for thousands. All of his businesses employ numerous experts and professionals, which he reaps from the community.

During the pandemic, when even the biggest brands couldn't take the loss and when thousands were unemployed, Kaul turned the tables by introducing the IMDDXB Influencer Agency.

The advent of this company has provided many people with a source of livelihood. Also did it promoted an exclusive career arena, influencer marketing.

By starting an uncommonly agency, the entrepreneur is also supporting the use of social media platforms. These digital networks are shaping the future of society and making it a better place to dwell.

Rahul Kaul believes in rising by lifting others. He also does charity work by donating a dedicated amount of his income towards the betterment of society. The prominent entrepreneur is everywhere, from entertainment, night events to the yacht. He is the person behind some of the most popular B-Town parties that happen in Dubai. 

Besides IMDDXB Influencer Agency, his primary business is Dejavu Entertainment and Event. Wrecking Ball Dubai and The Dejavu Yacht are more of Rahul Kaul's firms. He is now looking forward to an opportunity to take over the Middle Eastern Countries.

No brand could survive without society. It requires human resources and customers, which are a fraction of society. Therefore, doing social jobs is the responsibility of every firm. And people in business who understand this are true philanthropists.

