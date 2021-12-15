Ms. Akriti Verma, A Young And Fresh Millennial Girl, Seeks To Construct Her Path With Her Own Hands

When most people consider entrepreneurship, the first image that comes to mind is a clever and beautiful man. No one has paid much attention to women's gender in the past because they feel women are incapable of operating a business. This, however, is not the situation at the moment! Women compete with men in every facet of life today, and they indisputably outperform males.

As the Indian startup ecosystem continues to evolve, a growing number of women are chasing the entrepreneurial dream and thriving in their firms. Consequently, some Indian women who are still bound to the traditional housewife role are being liberated to think for themselves.

Humans are all conscious that the 9-to-5 job is no longer viable. With conversations, messages, and some serious work sprinkled in, it would be more like an 8 to 6 or perhaps even a 7 to 7 daily. Working for someone else will not help you succeed, even if you are fortunate enough to like your 9 to 5 job.

Every job has its tedious aspects, and so when you add in compensation that barely gets you through the month, it's easy to feel trapped in the rat race.

Ms Akriti Verma, the founder and director of Renaissance Industries Pvt Ltd, speaks with us. "I was torn between the two routes finishing my MBA in 2018," she adds, "but I always wanted to create a place for my objectives and aspirations on my own." The standard 9-to-5 job has lasted for decades and gives a sense of security, stability, and comfort; yet, an individual's vision and objectives are drastically different from the business's, and one cannot expect to grab the moon.

Therefore, throughout the attempt to clear things up," I planned to head alone and map out my route to my goals. I began saving and researching the cement industry to launch this firm."

She was moved to build a platform that would encourage more women to invest in a field that would boost India's development. Ms Verma has made history as a female entrepreneur in an underserved market, particularly in Bihar, which is thought to have a limited startup culture despite its enormous potential.

Akriti has a battle ahead of her to lighten and beautify the futures of herself and the entire female community. We believe that she will be able to turn things around with her sheer determination.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Delhi University and an MBA from Singapore. Akriti was born in Patna, Bihar. In 2018, AKV Wall Putty was born. She wanted to do something more than operating a business; she wanted to do something that would help the community and individuals.

She intends to grow her company in the future by nurturing gender-neutral market prospects.