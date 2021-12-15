Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Ms. Akriti Verma, A Young And Fresh Millennial Girl, Seeks To Construct Her Path With Her Own Hands

Akriti has a battle ahead of her to lighten and beautify the futures of herself and the entire female community. We believe that she will be able to turn things around with her sheer determination.

Ms. Akriti Verma, A Young And Fresh Millennial Girl, Seeks To Construct Her Path With Her Own Hands
Akriti Verma, Entrepreneur

Trending

Ms. Akriti Verma, A Young And Fresh Millennial Girl, Seeks To Construct Her Path With Her Own Hands
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T19:28:06+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 7:28 pm

When most people consider entrepreneurship, the first image that comes to mind is a clever and beautiful man. No one has paid much attention to women's gender in the past because they feel women are incapable of operating a business. This, however, is not the situation at the moment! Women compete with men in every facet of life today, and they indisputably outperform males.

As the Indian startup ecosystem continues to evolve, a growing number of women are chasing the entrepreneurial dream and thriving in their firms. Consequently, some Indian women who are still bound to the traditional housewife role are being liberated to think for themselves.

Humans are all conscious that the 9-to-5 job is no longer viable. With conversations, messages, and some serious work sprinkled in, it would be more like an 8 to 6 or perhaps even a 7 to 7 daily. Working for someone else will not help you succeed, even if you are fortunate enough to like your 9 to 5 job.
Every job has its tedious aspects, and so when you add in compensation that barely gets you through the month, it's easy to feel trapped in the rat race.

Ms Akriti Verma, the founder and director of Renaissance Industries Pvt Ltd, speaks with us. "I was torn between the two routes finishing my MBA in 2018," she adds, "but I always wanted to create a place for my objectives and aspirations on my own." The standard 9-to-5 job has lasted for decades and gives a sense of security, stability, and comfort; yet, an individual's vision and objectives are drastically different from the business's, and one cannot expect to grab the moon.

Therefore, throughout the attempt to clear things up," I planned to head alone and map out my route to my goals. I began saving and researching the cement industry to launch this firm."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

She was moved to build a platform that would encourage more women to invest in a field that would boost India's development. Ms Verma has made history as a female entrepreneur in an underserved market, particularly in Bihar, which is thought to have a limited startup culture despite its enormous potential.

Akriti has a battle ahead of her to lighten and beautify the futures of herself and the entire female community. We believe that she will be able to turn things around with her sheer determination.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Delhi University and an MBA from Singapore. Akriti was born in Patna, Bihar. In 2018, AKV Wall Putty was born. She wanted to do something more than operating a business; she wanted to do something that would help the community and individuals.

She intends to grow her company in the future by nurturing gender-neutral market prospects.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Jyotsna Bedi’s Top Notch Anchoring Skills Are Something One Can’t Miss

Businesses Today Require Full-Stack Digital Marketing Services, Says Mansi Rana, MD-EZ Rankings

Breaking Barriers: Meet Emily Austin, The Girl Who Paved Her Whole Career Path Ahead Of Her At Only 20 Years Old.

Alessa Berg's Cognitive Science Theory – A Sure Shot For Success

40-Year-Old Tarun Gill Created History In Asia's Biggest Bodybuilding Competition IHFF Sheru Classic Amateur Olympia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Laddooh Serves Experimental Indian Sweets To Today's Health-Conscious Consumers

Laddooh Serves Experimental Indian Sweets To Today's Health-Conscious Consumers

Manju Chowdhry, Who Brings The Revolution In The World Of Glamour

Manju Chowdhry, Who Brings The Revolution In The World Of Glamour

Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement