Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur To Represent India For Mrs World 2022

Kaur aspired to win a beauty pageant from a young age and establish a name for herself, her country, and her family. She is geared to represent India at the Mrs World 2021 event worldwide.

Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur To Represent India For Mrs World 2022
Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur

Trending

Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur To Represent India For Mrs World 2022
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T15:21:31+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 3:21 pm

Mrs Navdeep Kaur was crowned Mrs India World 2021. She showed many Indian women, particularly married women, that it is never too late to pursue one's aspirations. Kaur created a reputation for herself in the fashion and beauty industry thanks to her creativity, beauty, and conviction. The crown was only the beginning of what she would accomplish in her career.

Navdeep Kaur comes from Kansbahal in the Sundargarh district of Odisha. Kaur aspired to win a beauty pageant from a young age and establish a name for herself, her country, and her family. She is geared to represent India at the Mrs World 2021 event worldwide. The event will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 15, 2022. Kaur is ecstatic about the feat and hopes to carry the crown home with her. She is quite delighted and wants to give her best in front of the world.

Mrs India World 2021 shares, "I'm more determined than I've ever been. For me, this is a very exciting situation. I'm concentrating on getting ready for the contest and besting my competitors. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to seize it. The competition is tough; therefore, I need to focus completely on my preparations. I never saw myself representing India on an international stage. This is a dream come true, but there's still a long way to go. All citizens of the country must lend their support and blessings."

Since its establishment in 1984, the Mrs World beauty pageant has seen many stunning and brilliant women compete for the title. Every year, the platform expands, allowing women worldwide to exhibit their beauty, abilities, and culture. She wishes to contribute to making the world a better place. Kaur is working tirelessly every day to win hearts and make India proud in Mrs World 2021.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji

Shilpa Chaudhary Is On Her Way To Recreating The Fashion Industry With Uniqueness

Limoverse – A Star To Rise In The Metaverse Horizon Built On Blockchain

Laxman Bhati, A Social Activist, Is A shining Example Of Selflessness

The VGP Marine Kingdom Brings Joy With Santa And The Mermaid Underwater Stage Show

UPES Dehradun Launches' Runway', Its Biggest Incubation Program

Dr Arjunsinh Rana Signs MOU With Indian Sports Universities To Lead The Nation Towards Fit India

Entrepreneur Adil Qadri Announces Its Business Expansion Into Offline Markets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Travsie Launches Industry’s First B2B Holiday Sourcing Platform With 1100+ Agents And Suppliers On-board, Receives Seed Funding.

Travsie Launches Industry’s First B2B Holiday Sourcing Platform With 1100+ Agents And Suppliers On-board, Receives Seed Funding.

What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

Discovery Channel Makes A Feature Film On The First Indian Wildlife Photographer, Yashas Narayan

Discovery Channel Makes A Feature Film On The First Indian Wildlife Photographer, Yashas Narayan

Notable Artist Omen Sheds Light On Pursuing The Path Of Passion

Notable Artist Omen Sheds Light On Pursuing The Path Of Passion

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement