Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition

Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists Terrific Thirty will participate in National Grand Finals. Five Days of Extravagant event will be hosted in Luxurious The Royal Retreat Resort and Spa in City of Lakes in Udaipur from 20th Dec 2021 at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Established in 2013, Mrs India is celebrating its 9th Edition this year and is India's only premium platform for married women that Celebrates Beauty in Diversity to break the stereotypes of beauty.

The premier event is organized by former Mrs. Asia International winner, Mrs Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions. It is Official Mrs. India and title Mrs India trademark Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd and is the official host.

Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalist

Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists are Celebrities in their own right, coming from all walks of life Mrs India 2021 2022 finalists have proved their mettle with their successful careers, being dotting Moms, homemakers and now all set to enter a new arena called Mrs India.

Mrs India 2021 2022 finalists are groomed and trained Online for this moment where they will live the dream of their life, an opportunity that they missed as Miss or sacrificed for Family priorities, education, motherhood. You can Visit Profiles of Mrs India Finalists here https://mrsindia.net/mrs-india-2022-finalist-winner-2021/

Mrs India 2021 2022

"Mrs India is India's only largest premium platform exclusively held for married women since 2013. The company has organized and participated in many international shows. Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists will go through various rounds, signature photoshoots, unique video shoots, they will connect over Food, promote Tourism through creative themes and also give asocial message close to their heart," said Deepali Phadnis, Director, Mrs India Pageants.

This year, like the past two years, the social message and theme they want to convey is about the hazards of textile pollution, promoting and encouraging local tourism, and using handlooms products to highlight India's heritage.

Mrs India Pageants, since its first theme - Beauty in Diversity, has believed and stood by the saying, "Every Woman is Beautiful, and every woman should feel Beautiful irrespective of her age, looks, colour, height, or weight". Mrs India is a Celebration of Womanhood, encouraging every woman to embrace their eternal beauty.

"Mrs India Pageants had commenced its journey when it realized the contributions of a woman to the society never stops. We want to change the thinking that a married woman should stop dreaming, celebrating, and not contribute to society. Why should one stop celebrating her contributions, achievements, or zeal to excel just because she is married? One may have multiple responsibilities, but her dreams should not die. We want to offer the second chance or another opportunity for them to showcase their hidden or suppressed talents and desires," she added.

At Mrs India, one can showcase their Beauty, Talent, Glamour and Culture.

This year's Mrs India 2021 2022 theme is the dangers and hazards of textile pollution. The finalists would highlight that the fashion industry is the second-largest polluter globally and will encourage sustainability, re-use, recycle of textiles and fabrics. Also, handloom that has been the heritage and pride of India will be showcased and encouraged to be worn.

