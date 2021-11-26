Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition

The premier event is organized by former Mrs. Asia International winner, Mrs Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions.

Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition

Trending

Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T19:58:54+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 7:58 pm

Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists Terrific Thirty will participate in National Grand Finals. Five Days of Extravagant event will be hosted in Luxurious The Royal Retreat Resort and Spa in City of Lakes in Udaipur from 20th Dec 2021 at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Established in 2013, Mrs India is celebrating its 9th Edition this year and is India's only premium platform for married women that Celebrates Beauty in Diversity to break the stereotypes of beauty.

The premier event is organized by former Mrs. Asia International winner, Mrs Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions. It is Official Mrs. India and title Mrs India trademark Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd and is the official host.
Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalist

Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists are Celebrities in their own right, coming from all walks of life Mrs India 2021 2022 finalists have proved their mettle with their successful careers, being dotting Moms, homemakers and now all set to enter a new arena called Mrs India.

Mrs India 2021 2022 finalists are groomed and trained Online for this moment where they will live the dream of their life, an opportunity that they missed as Miss or sacrificed for Family priorities, education, motherhood. You can Visit Profiles of Mrs India Finalists here https://mrsindia.net/mrs-india-2022-finalist-winner-2021/

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Mrs India 2021 2022

"Mrs India is India's only largest premium platform exclusively held for married women since 2013. The company has organized and participated in many international shows. Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists will go through various rounds, signature photoshoots, unique video shoots, they will connect over Food, promote Tourism through creative themes and also give asocial message close to their heart," said Deepali Phadnis, Director, Mrs India Pageants.

This year, like the past two years, the social message and theme they want to convey is about the hazards of textile pollution, promoting and encouraging local tourism, and using handlooms products to highlight India's heritage.

Mrs India Pageants, since its first theme - Beauty in Diversity, has believed and stood by the saying, "Every Woman is Beautiful, and every woman should feel Beautiful irrespective of her age, looks, colour, height, or weight". Mrs India is a Celebration of Womanhood, encouraging every woman to embrace their eternal beauty.

"Mrs India Pageants had commenced its journey when it realized the contributions of a woman to the society never stops. We want to change the thinking that a married woman should stop dreaming, celebrating, and not contribute to society. Why should one stop celebrating her contributions, achievements, or zeal to excel just because she is married? One may have multiple responsibilities, but her dreams should not die. We want to offer the second chance or another opportunity for them to showcase their hidden or suppressed talents and desires," she added.

At Mrs India, one can showcase their Beauty, Talent, Glamour and Culture.

This year's Mrs India 2021 2022 theme is the dangers and hazards of textile pollution. The finalists would highlight that the fashion industry is the second-largest polluter globally and will encourage sustainability, re-use, recycle of textiles and fabrics. Also, handloom that has been the heritage and pride of India will be showcased and encouraged to be worn.

For further information-

Contact Ms. Deepali Phadnis

Director,

Mrs India Pageant

Mail id: mrsindiadirector@outlook.com

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Entrepreneur Opesh Singh Helping You Go 'Local To Global' Through His Company

Entrepreneur Opesh Singh Helping You Go 'Local To Global' Through His Company

Barkha Nangia Empowers Women With Her Brand ‘Glamour Gurgaon'

Somya Luhadia Is Inspiring Over 1 Million Women Everyday Towards A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle

Meet The Supermodel And Miss Trans Queen India-Navya Singh-Honoured By Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

How Will 2022 Be For All Signs

G7 CR Technologies: Bringing Cloud Solutions For SMEs And SMBs

Producer Priyanka Saha Feels The Web Will Be Invincible In The Coming Years

Instant Loan 101: Everything You Need To Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

Director OkShravan Goes International This Time With His Recently Released Music Video Khushiyaan

Director OkShravan Goes International This Time With His Recently Released Music Video Khushiyaan

Fuyad Hasan And Md Rejaul Karim, Two Musicians Collaborate For Their Upcoming Album ' Tomar Amar Prem.'

Fuyad Hasan And Md Rejaul Karim, Two Musicians Collaborate For Their Upcoming Album ' Tomar Amar Prem.'

Let’s Highlight 'How An Actor Sam Khan Become A Prestigious Individual Through His Genuine Talent'

Let’s Highlight 'How An Actor Sam Khan Become A Prestigious Individual Through His Genuine Talent'

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer won his India cap in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns in the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement