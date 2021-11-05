Mrs Galaxy Urmimala Boruah Is Now The National Director Of Queen Of The World India

There is a lot of difference between imagining dreams and bringing them to reality. One needs to pull out all the stops to live such a life. Some people put every ounce of their sanity and soul to be at the cliff.

Amongst the abundance of strugglers and dreamers, there stands one exact exemplar of both, Urmimala Boruah. This woman went against every odds and came out with enormous colourful wings. She is the founder and CEO of Stay fit with Urmi.

Starting as an aerobic coach, Urmimala was always fascinated by the world of pageantry. However, the restrictions of "Miss division" had clutched her from moving forward.

But, who could have clenched fire! Urmimala's crusades bore fruit when she announced runner up at Mrs India Inc 2019-20. But she didn't stop there. She went on to represent India and Asia at Mrs Galaxy.

After experiencing the ladder of opportunities and being at the cliff of success, Urmimala is empowering other women and girls. She is now the National Director for Queens of the World India.

Queens of the World is a modern pageant that aims to celebrate glamour, beauty, confidence, and diversity.

Commencing her new journey as a national director, Urmimala intends to bring out the extreme potential of every woman that comes on the pageantry stage. She aims to provide an unbiased platform for women of every age and background.



Urmimala also wants every other woman to explore themselves and unleash their interest. Being a true believer in fitness, she also founded Stay Fit with Urmi during the lockdown. This initiative has trained millions to find a way to the body and mental care from home.

Urmimala can undoubtedly be synonymous with women empowerment. Her unstoppable determination and endless dreams are an inspiration for millions.