Mrinal Kishor Singh, who is the founder of a well lead and successfully managed event company, Bobis Events, is creating a benchmark in the field of managing successful political rallies, fests, cultural programs, celebrity lead events, Government Events, Sports events and many others.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, 'Bosis events' has emerged as the most wanted event company for top-notch political rallies across various states, including Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Bobis Group was established in 2017, and within just four years, the company paved a successful path in the event management arena. The company took up Political event management later in the year 2019, for which they got huge positive responses and back-to-back projects. In the time of the pandemic, they even started the trend of holding virtual Political Rallies and also successfully Done India's 1st Digital/Virtual Rally, which had a mass impact.

Mrinal is now the go-to professional for managing political rallies that create an impact on both the voter and the party concerned. He believes in creating an event that is not only hassle-free but also one of a Kind. "My team has been my biggest support in every favourable and unfavourable situation because there is no 'I' without 'Us'. We work together as a family and complete every challenging task. In an event company like us, there is a whole lot of management and coordination, and I make sure that is is no loophole in the whole process, and that's my secret recipe to a successful and rapidly growing company Bobis events" says Mrinal Kishor, founder Bobis group

Mrinal's life passion is to create opportunities for the strugglers as he wants to be the support system for the youths, especially in the field of entertainment & event management. Since childhood, Mrinal always wished to do something unique & unusual. Thus, he laid the foundation of "Bobis Group of Companies" to achieve his life dreams. Coming from a middle-class family in Bihar's Samastipur district, Mrinal Kishor knows his ways will be tough, and struggle will be hard to achieve his dreams. But he never let his passion lower his zest of doing something big & distinctive. He worked hard, struggled a lot, and today his company "Bobis Group of Companies" is a leading service provider in Construction, Interior Designing, Education as well as provides Digital Education too! It was Mrinal Kishor who proposed the idea of celebrating the famous Vasant Utsav Samaroh in Bihar. That was the first time when Bihar has celebrated this Utsav as this huge. Mrinal Kishor and the whole team had been awarded by the CM of Bihar Mr. Nitish Kumar.

In the next five years, Bobis events are looking forward to expanding and creating a monopoly in the field of managing political Events and rallies in India and to be the best of all.

Here is a list of his political rallies.

Here is the list of a few of his projects

1) Jan Aakansha rally - Congress - Rahul Gandhi 1st rally in BihÄÂr

2) Parivartan rally - BJP -

3) Maharana Pratap Vijay Utsav by JDU - Shri Nitish Kumar Rally

4) Samvidhan Bachao rally - CPI - Kanhaiya Kumar Rally

5) parivartan rally - Purniya

6) 1st virtual Rally BJP - Home minister Amit shah virtually addressed

7) Launching of Aatamnirbhar BihÄÂr Campaign by Honourable National President BJP Shri J P Nadda

8) Town Hall event - Aatamnirbhar BihÄÂr Campaign Addressed be - Tejsavi Surya Honourable MP Banglore and ex-CM Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis

8 ) Grand Naukri Jan Sanwad - RJD - addressed by Shri Tejsavi Yadav

9) Uttarakhand Congress Rally

10) RJ D 25th Asthapana Diwas rally

11) BihÄÂr Jan Chetna rally

12 ) mega Roadshow for welcoming JDU newly elected National President Shri Lalan Singh

13) Welcoming event and Mega Roadshow for JDU newly Elected as Cabinet minister Shri RCP Singh

14) Aadhirwaad yatra Roadshow by cabinet minister Shri RCP Singh

