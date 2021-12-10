More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

Tally Solutions, the Bengaluru based technology giant, has created software solutions, helping small and medium enterprises manage their business comfortably and efficiently. In November 2020, Tally Solution released TallyPrime, a newer version of Tally. With the introduction of TallyPrime, the company has added several new features such as multitasking capability, the Go-To feature, report personalisation, a new interface, and many more.

Accounting, inventory, banking, taxation, payroll, cash flow, receivables and payable management etc., are some of the functions that SMEs can manage using TallyPrime.

TallyPrime is the latest and most advanced version of Tally since the release of TallyERP 9. As per Tally solutions, 5 lakh + customers have moved from Tally.ERP 9 to TallyPrime. Over 3 lakh customers on their latest release TallyPrime 2.0.

Before the launch of their new software version, TallyERP 9 was the flagship business management software from the house of Tally for more than a decade. With the launch, Tally has completely replaced their older version of TallyERP 9 with TallyPrime.

By designing and developing business solutions for more than three decades, Tally now has a clientele of more than 2 million companies in more than 100 countries with 7 million users.

With TallyPrime, the company introduced a set of connected services, helping businesses meet compliance with ease and stay connected with their business from anywhere. The connected solution to generate e-invoices and e-way bills is designed by directly integrating their software with the government portal. Using these connected services, their customers can share the invoice details through TallyPrime and generate e-invoices/e-waybills on a real-time basis.

Using TallyPrime, their customers can access business reports on a browser from a mobile or any device from anywhere. As per Tally Solutions, the new product update of TallyPrime comes with a mobile-friendly viewing experience of reports on a browser.

In the latest release of TallyPrime, the company introduced the ‘Save View’ feature in reports that help users personalise the reports by creating and saving multiple views of the same report.

The tech giant who has been developing software solutions for over three decades aims to equip MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) owners and new-age entrepreneurs to enhance their business productivity and drive innovation faster for small businesses.