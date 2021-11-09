Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Mohit Mangwani On Social Media Revolutionizing Digital Marketing

With an achiever's mindset, Mohit observed a large scale of opportunities in social media. At the age of 19, he has achieved several milestones and has set an example for the youth.

Mohit Mangwani On Social Media Revolutionizing Digital Marketing

Trending

Mohit Mangwani On Social Media Revolutionizing Digital Marketing
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T21:49:51+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 9:49 pm

With time, several industries have revolutionized, and Digital Marketing is one such example. The power of social media and the reach it has benefitted several people in their professional development. Recognizing and utilizing the power requires certain skill sets, and Mohit Mangwani knows this better than any of us.

With an achiever's mindset, Mohit observed a large scale of opportunities in social media. At the age of 19, he has achieved several milestones and has set an example for the youth.

Today, he is a renowned Entrepreneur and a prominent Digital Marketer whose passion has paved his way to success. In 3 years, Mohit has built his own identity as one of the youngest renowned digital marketers.

To gain extensive knowledge about the market and uplift his social skills, Mohit started working with several digital marketing agencies. As a successful Entrepreneur, it has always been his dream to be the change in society, and that's what he is doing today.

When Mohit was asked about his success, he said, " I have always known what I want for myself. To achieve it, I always knew I had to face the challenges and come out stronger than ever & that's what I did." There have been times when situations weren't in his favour, but he knew that his journey was never meant to be easy. Keeping up with the fight has been challenging, but his determination never allowed him to surrender. Talking about his struggles, Mohit says, " Struggles are inevitable, and the sooner one accepts the fact, the better. In my case, my family has been my rock, and their support helps me to go through every low phase of my life."

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Currently, Mohit is planning to have his own social media agency that will have a worldwide base. To accomplish this goal, he is already working on his skill enhancement and knowledge development. There is a long way to go, and his forthcoming journey might be full of challenges, but we all know Mohit's experiential knowledge won't let him back down unless and until he achieves his goals.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Transforming Life – How This Duo Is Changing The Social Landscape With Their Initiatives And Interventions

Transforming Life – How This Duo Is Changing The Social Landscape With Their Initiatives And Interventions

Ethan Kekoaponoali'i Macauley: The Genius Mind Taking Your Brand Recognization Worldwide

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Earned Fame By Spreading The Importance Of Ayurveda Worldwide

Manuj Tilakraj Gulati Establishes A New Office In Goregaon(E) On Dhanteras

TheWav Turned 2: Helping Startups To Turn Into Trusted Brands

Learn How To Adapt Strong Work Ethics With Lisa Hocker

3 Autism Myths Busted by Matthew Gallagher

Makeup Artist Mehak Rao Finds That Nothing Enhances A Face So Beautifully Than Good Eye Makeup

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

De'el Woods: A Rising Star In The Music Industry

De'el Woods: A Rising Star In The Music Industry

Famous Instagram Personality Ali Alhashemi’s Achievements And Goals

Famous Instagram Personality Ali Alhashemi’s Achievements And Goals

Fitness Blogger Harman Sidhu Encourages People Through Her Instagram Posts

Fitness Blogger Harman Sidhu Encourages People Through Her Instagram Posts

A Serial Entrepreneur Tel Ganesan On Building An Army Of Future Entrepreneurs

A Serial Entrepreneur Tel Ganesan On Building An Army Of Future Entrepreneurs

Read More from Outlook

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harish Manav / Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president and Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy takes a repeated dig at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement