Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

The last 18 months has completely turned the events industry on its head. In March 2020, the live event industry shut down overnight, shuttering well-laid plans, jobs, and businesses due to Covid 19.

In an exclusive interview with Mohd Badar, Director of HBN EVENTS PVT LTD, he explained the impact of current happenings on the events industry and the way forward.

What a year it's been for the event industry. Industry Leader marks just a little over a year since live events, meetings and experiences came to a surreal, screeching stop.

But with each passing week, the light at the end of the tunnel seems to get a little brighter—which is exactly why we're naming this The Comeback Issue. 2020 was the year when some event and meeting professionals were pushed to pivot or risk losing their jobs, while others were left completely without work despite their best efforts.

But 2021 is the year we bounce back, which we take back what has unexpectedly been stripped away. This is your year to shine. Said Mohd Badar

He Further Added, such companies have had to revise their short and long-term strategies to counter the impact of Covid-19." As lockdown regulations have spread across the globe – limiting business travel and causing large gatherings to be banned – The coronavirus stopped meetings and events in their tracks. It's an unprecedented time for the industry—but it will undoubtedly recover. Organisers have had to pivot away from the traditional live events model to survive.

The event sector is steadily gaining traction following the Corona Epidemic. The event industry is eager to bounce back in a post-COVID-19.

"I was very strongly convinced that the physical event business will bounce back," said Industry Leader Mohd Badar, Founder of HBN events Pvt Ltd.

Further, he talks about his journey during the pandemic. "I am the one who witnessed the event business being wrecked by the Corona pandemic. On the one hand, the process of event cancellations continued. On the other side, all the suppliers who were out of work and the employees who had been with the firm for years were all affected. The difficulty of saving the employment became apparent all at once.

We had no hope of a virtual event since we lived in a little city like Lucknow, where everything seemed to end all at once, but there is a say

then what We kept working hard, and as a consequence, we are still in the event sector, and I am confident that we will perform even better in the future, and the event industry will thrive once more. As to how it was before, where every moment was an event.

Getting back to Completely normal will take some time, and events will look very different in the interim., smaller satellite events complementing larger gatherings, and people carefully examining the return on investment from attending.

The events industry was one of the hardest hits during the coronavirus pandemic after sporting events and concerts were put on hold until further notice.

"I don't think there was any industry that was decimated more than the live event industry. Certainly, our business went from 100 miles per hour to zero. I believe that the industry will defiantly bounce back. Said Mohd Badar

"So certainly, things are looking up from where they were as before. Once the government changes their guideline and will say that masks wouldn't be necessary for those who are vaccinated, that pretty much will the trigger in our industry to say let's go," Mohd Badar Said

Mohd Badar says the past two months have been busier than ever before, and it's continuing. I saw a spike in events after several Months. "I think that's probably picked up another 20 to 30 per cent just in the one week or two. I mean, people were kind of planning on it, but nobody knew for sure

HBN Events Director Says that "Entertainment is looking up for the rest of 2021 and certainly we expect it to be very strong in 2022."

