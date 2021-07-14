Model And Actor Sahil Saggu Is Gearing Up For His Much-Awaited Bollywood Debut

No matter what, creativity should never be limited. Utilizing the creative potential in the best possible manner, model and Punjabi actor Sahil Saggu has been giving versatility a new meaning. With his successful stint in the modelling world, Sahil is gearing up to try his fortunes in the field of acting. His passion has been surrounded by the lights, camera and action. Blessed with immensely good looks, dapper style, and over the top talent, Sahil has already collaborated with different brands for shoots.

Besides doing portfolio shoots, catalogue shoots and brand collaborations, Sahil Saggu is excited to embark on his career as an actor. The talented artist was earlier seen in a Punjabi music video titled ‘Dil Torh Da’ by Dr Mani. While the song became an instant hit, the actor even left everyone impressed with his terrific performance in the song. Post the success of the song, the actor is now eyeing to make his debut in Bollywood.

However, the unfortunate COVID-19 crisis has kept his dreams at a standstill. During the lockdown, Sahil Saggu has utilized his leisure time in honing his skills by learning the art and craft of acting. The actor stated that while staying at home, he spent his time watching films and web series. “I used to give two hours daily to myself and learn acting while watching myself in the mirror. It took time, but eventually, my confidence got boosted”, he said. While his passion for acting has been for ages, Sahil Saggu is also an entrepreneur.

He owns a digital marketing and an artist management agency named VK Promotion that looks after the promotional activities of Bollywood and Punjabi artists. Taking up modelling and acting as a career simultaneously, the talented artist is prepping himself before the situation of the pandemic gets back to normal. Acing up his fashion statement, the model and actor also invest his time into health and fitness. While concluding, Saggu revealed that he wants to do realistic and larger than life roles in films, and he is giving his 100 per cent to make the dreams turn into reality.

