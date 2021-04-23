Mocemsa Perfumes: Imagining Places Through Scents

Picture escaping has often been associated with sensory delights. Imagine the smell of a location or scenic place that your heart longs for dearly, be it a tropical island, lush mountains, wildflower meadow, or amongst tall towering trees in the forest, help create a realistic understanding. In the same direction, Mocemsa is the brand comprising the best perfume for men and women that transport you and further, make it feel like you are actually situated in the place of your dreams. And, that too, while being in the comfort of your own home.

Mocemsa is a leading perfume brand in the fragrance industry because of its unique and extraordinary perfumes. The brand features the perfect fragrance blends of natural aromatic ingredients with luxurious aesthetics. Through all its colognes, it captures the essence of scenic locations and the experiences people come across. Additionally, it focuses on providing its customers with the best of the scents as per their personality types and of course, additionally, the demand. Mocemsa’s perfume bottles are sourced from Italy and the outer packaging of products has been procured from Germany. Well, after its launch in India, the brand has scaled greater heights. CoFounders of Mocemsa, Mr Pulkit Malhotra and Mr Paarth Malhotra share their ideas and thoughts about how the brand’s perfumes and fragrances capture the essence of the place you crave to visit.

Transforming Picturesque Escapes to Bottled Perfumes for All

“Whether you prefer to relax on the beach while getting tanned by the sun or swim in the ocean, let your sense of smell take you there through our scents. My keen interest in pursuing adventurous travels helped me formulate Mocemsa perfumes. From StuddEau De Parfum for men to Be Naughty Eau De Parfum for women to other fragrances for men and women like Mystic Ocean Eau De Parfum and Bohemian Crush Eau De Parfum, respectively - all creations have been inspired by my travel diaries,” explains Pulkit. Also, the brand’s head perfumer, Pulkit has been associated with the fragrance industry for years now. From a very young age, his passion took him closer to his dream of becoming a great perfumer. And, pursuing the same, he mastered the art of perfumery at the renowned Grasse Institute Of Perfumery and trained under the guidance of the master perfumer Mr Max Gavarry.

After years of learning and experimenting, he enhanced his perfume creations. With the kind of experience and skills he has, he wanted to work for the people of India and provide them with the best olfactory experiences, made using advanced technologies. The sole intent of Mocemsa has always been delivering luxury at an affordable range, what we often call Affordable Luxury.

Mocemsa’s ‘Affordable Luxury’ Perfumes

Each fragrance at Mocemsa has been brought to being by seeking inspiration from Pulkit’s and Paarth’s travel logs. How about an island escape to the fresh ocean and seashores is what you crave? Well, with your able choice of Mocemsa's Mystic Ocean Eau De Parfume for men, you can end up waking up to the fresh fragrance of the sea while bathing in the warm sunlight.

Imagine walking down the Sumatran Rainforests, feeling it follow the earthy fragrances as Baie rose topped with a tinge of tangelo orange combined with hearty notes of musk and amber. You are sure to experience this with a whiff from Tuxedo EDP for men by Mocemsa.

If you crave something more enchanting like fruits and florals surrounding you, you can experience the smell with Mocemsa's Be Naughty EDP for women. You are now walking headfirst into the Bohemian world of sweetness, hearing the sounds of tropical birds, and walking across vibrantly coloured flowers. Embrace the floral, fruity, vanilla and caramel blend of Bohemian Crush Eau De Parfum for women.

Then think of inhaling the refreshing aroma of water from the ocean and just feel yourself amidst beautiful rainforest with the presence of soothing flowers. The Celeb Aqua Pour Femme by Mocemsa with a blend of white rose, yellow rose, Golden Apple, Campanula, Buddha’s Hand Citron, Jasmine Concrete, Bamboo Grass, White Musk, Turkish Cedar and Amber it will give you the fresh aquatic and new fragrance.

The tales and imagination will amplify and continue to grow on you with Mocemsa’s fragrant offerings more than we can even think of. Comprising an exotic range of fragrances that will send you on an unending journey of scents, you can now turn your desires into realities with Mocemsa’s perfumes and let the fragrances transport you to explore the world of beautiful imaginations.

