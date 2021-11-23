Miele: More Space In The New KMDA 7476 Hob

The new KMDA 7476 induction hob with integrated vapour extractor by Miele, a German manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, combines powerful high-tech elements with greater functionality. It has been designed in Miele competence centres in Bünde (cooking products) and Arnsberg (cooker hoods). “In each of the PowerFlex XL zones, the product offers 7 cm more space for cooking than was previously the case, despite unchanged external dimensions,” the company explains. This provides ample space for two large pans one behind the other. The increased flexibility results from the fact that both rings, if required, can be operated as one large area. If a large casserole dish is used, the permanently active pan recognition system automatically activates the neighbouring zone”.



High power levels are guaranteed by Twin Booster technology, which, when required, can muster 7.3 kW of power, for example when large quantities of food are to be cooked in the shortest of times. Another new feature of the KMDA 7476 is the positioning of the compact and intuitive Comfort Select Plus controls in the centre, directly in front of the extractor. “With an illuminated run of numbers combined with an indicator for each ring and the extractor, this user interface is not only space-saving but also particularly easy to use,” Miele. For instance, if the hob unit has to be left unattended briefly to answer the door, Stop & Go ensures security by reducing the power output to Setting 1 thereby reducing risk of burning or boil over. To prevent over cooking, a timer has been assigned that can be programmed as per requirement. The food warming function of the KMDA 7476 uses smart technology to keep cooked food at serving temperature. Besides, Miele’s efficient ventilation technology with its energy-efficient Eco motor reliably removes steam, vapours and odours immediately. The extractor or vent is fixed in the base unit. “With the Con@ctivity feature, the users can concentrate fully on producing delectable results as the power output of the extractor adjusts automatically to the activity on the hob. Customers have a choice of vented or recirculation operation, whereby the latter option is ideal for well-insulated buildings,” states Miele. The company’s tried-and-tested filter box with its 10-ply stainless-steel filter below the vent grille ensures the best possible removal of grease. For cleaning, the box can be simply removed and washed in the dishwasher. The exclusive Miele CleanCover behind the grease filters provides a smooth surface without any sharp metal edges. It is easy to clean and protects against contact with wires and motor components. And if any food accidentally boils over and enter the extractor, the liquid is collected in a drip tray.

