Merium Pervaiz Cosmetics – A Brand To Remember

She made her Instagram debut in 2018 by posting makeup tutorials and skin care routines. Merium Pervez followed this up with food recipes which also proved to be a huge hit.

Merium has now become an entrepreneur, launching her own line of cosmetics. Named as 'Merium Pervaiz Cosmetics', the line of cosmetics is pegged as a premium product.

With over 2 million views on YouTube, Merium continues to make her presence even stronger on the social media platform.

A Role Model for Thousands

Meruim is confident about her choices in life. She is enthusiastic about her work because of her fans who shower her with so much love. Her engaging content has put her ahead of her counterparts and has helped her in attracting a huge following on YouTube and Instagram. Often faced with a difficult choice, Merium Pervaiz has demonstrated her mettle by challenging societal norms.

Online trolling to hate messages has not deterred Merium from doing what she loves Merium became a role model for thousands of women across the globe who stood up and chose to be strong and independent. She started out with something that gave her joy and satisfaction and turned it into a thriving enterprise. She has now become a leading business visionary.

Merium Pervaiz Cosmetics

Focused on delivering high-quality, flawless products, the therapeutic brand makes a conscious effort to include all essentials of maquillage. Merium channel on YouTube reflects her personality and vouches for her dedication and credibility. Merium Pervaiz Cosmetics has never settled on anything less than top quality and moderate prices.

Merium found an overnight increase in her fan following after she launched her brand of cosmetic products which translated into building a fortune for herself not only in the digital space but also in the world of business.

One can find Merium sharing her experience of managing her life on Instagram and Youtube.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine