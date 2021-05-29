Melvano CEO Taran Singh Announces Scholarships For JEE, NEET Aspirants

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a trail of destruction all over the globe and the second wave of the virus has had a disastrous impact in India. Amid news of chaos, misery and death, many people have come forward to help those in need and Melvano CEO, Taran Singh is one among them. Singh has initiated a 100 per cent scholarship for JEE and NEET aspirants, who belong to low-income families or those who have lost an earning member of the family to Covid-19. The scholarship is aimed at helping such students to overcome odds and provide them with a level playing field to prepare for their exams.

Speaking about the initiative, Singh, who is also an IIT Madras alumnus, said, “Our mission is to help prepare these aspirants for a better future, and we aim to fulfil everyone’s dream, especially those who aren’t privileged. With the help of the scholarship, the students will get access to the learning program available on Melvano that will help them continue with their preparation for competitive examinations without having to worry about the cost. This is our way of giving back to society.”

Melvano is an AI-based learning app that is transforming the face of traditional learning by providing an adaptive practice interface for aspirants. The application offers customized learning courses, assessment tests, and question banks. One of the key features of Melvano is that it offers personal IITian mentors for every user.

This year more than ten Melvano students scored 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains 2021. Deepak Nanda, the student who topped, scored 99.891 percentile while other students Subhransu Nayak, Pulkit Gupta, Ankit Sankhyan and Abhignan Chandra scored above 99 percentile.

The scholarship application for future aspirants will roll out from 1st June on the Melvano app. Students will have to fill up the scholarship form on the Melvano app and submit the documents for review. A Melvano team will then review all the applications to select the students who are eligible for the scholarship. After filtering, they will roll out scholarships to all eligible candidates.

Melvano also plans to start a fundraiser on Milaap to support the campaign. People can contribute a small amount to sponsor the education of financially weak students. Melvano will match the donation amount for the amount raised through the campaign.

