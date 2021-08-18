Meiraj Haq A Multi-Talented Artist

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." (Mark Twain)

The quote tells that getting further in life, it's important to start without fearing the consequences. Many people tend to fail because they don't take a single step for what they want to do or achieve. They fear the results before even starting or getting ahead. It is also said that taking the first step is the first step of getting closer to success.

Meiraj Haq is one of the known personalities in the showbiz industry for his brilliant performance and being in multiple fields uncovering himself. He is an actor, filmmaker, singer as he did a Punjabi rap, and before this, he came back to Pakistan after finishing his studies at George Mason University. He came back and made a documentary related to Imran Khan for his official election in 2018 that made him catch the audience's attention. But later, after casting into the drama serial 'Sabaat", he was much more liked by his followers and many others who later followed him for his outstanding acting skills.

On mainstream media, he rocked with his acting, funny content, and making it seem easy with flawlessly capturing many hearts. He is known as an actor, filmmaker, vlogger, YouTuber, and a fine artist with which he can accomplish a lot in the very nick of time. This is difficult for many to accomplish a reputation so soon, but he has proved that showing the best of what you can make you achieve a lot, but for this first step is important to move ahead.

It is said that to be a successful multitalented person in the modern-day, you ought to channelize your talents. We can see Meiraj Haq completely shows this as he explores himself, finding different shades and hidden talents in himself to become a more refined artist. Where acting brought him fame, and he experienced his inner talent of sharp acting skills, he further unleashes his many other gifts by Allah Almighty that he found like vlogging and rap. There might be many in him which need to be seen, but this shows his multitalented personality, and we can't withstand the fact of him being extraordinary.

The charming actor on-screen played the role of Dr.Murad, which caught the attention of many others and was able to impress many. He does not have on-screen charm but also has an off-screen charm with his simplicity and fined personality.

He shows the best of what he has and learned, and it can be seen either with digitally content shown or at the mainstream media with no controversy and the natural core of what he has. The quite attractive person on mainstream media also portrays a decent profile over the digital platforms and makes up his face upright for what he is committed to doing and what he wants to have to impress more and spread positivity. There are no two thoughts about the fresh face who was able to dazzle the audience with his alluring performance and soon come up with new projects hope to see him soon. We further wish to see his progress and more talent what he got. Till then, we need to wait.

