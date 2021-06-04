Meet Zubair Aslam; The Ace Lensman Who Is Redefining Photography

He is a photographer par excellence who has mastered the art of capturing beautiful images through his camera lenses.

Photography in present times has become an integral part of our lives. Be it an event or a moment; it has a special place everywhere. The creative craft has been gaining much prominence, with many trying to get their hands on the field professionally. A talented photographer is born out of colossal dedication and commitment, and to be on the top, one has to exude extreme creativity. We have one such powerhouse of talent who has mastered the art of capturing beauty in people aesthetically and is today rated amongst the best photographers, is Zubair Aslam.

Zubair is one such photographer with Indian roots, based in Melbourne, Australia, who has contributed notably in the field through his unblemished clicks, bringing out the true beauty of flawless photography. He is a portrait and fashion photographer who has captured the beautiful essence of many faces across countries he has travelled to and explored the many distinct aspects of photography. "Photography is an art of searching and finding something interesting in simple, ordinary things," says Zubair. He strongly feels that the one who has a deep passion for observation can become a great photographer. He is a self-taught photographer who has shown the intricacies of capturing images clearly through his lenses. His ingenuity in his art has made him stand amongst some of the best creative photographers in the world.

Zubair showcases his breathtaking captures on his page 'Picturesnme' (www.picturesnme.com.au) and his social media, which has impressively garnered a massive fan following of more than 3 million growing by the day. His passion and expertise in the field have elevated him to an expert trainer and coach who has become a guiding light for hordes of budding and aspiring photographers who want to make their mark in this creative realm. He has taken up the task of taking such upcoming talents under his wings and is mentoring five students each month online, teaching them the nitty-gritties of capturing mesmerizing moments through the lenses. What makes him a sought-after Instagram coach is that his methods are unique and have a deep connection with art and distinct photography techniques. His work has been widely appreciated and made him a noted personality both online and in-person who has mastered the art of photography perfectly.

