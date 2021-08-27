Meet Varun Attri, Shining Bright As One Of The Finest Indian Hairstylists- Entrepreneurs

He founded his brands, "VA Products" and "Varun Attri unisex Salon", and now is excited to coach beginners in the salon industry.

Learning and knowing more about young talented beings and entrepreneurs worldwide goes ahead in instilling more hope and positivity in the youth, thanks to the incredible success stories they have created. These individuals are all about their passion and hunger to attain excellence in all they choose to do in their lives. Entering competitive industries and still paving their path to success has never been a cakewalk for anyone; still, a few have done that and even inspired people worldwide. We came across one such high-performing and highly-driven young entrepreneur in the beauty and hair salon industry named Varun Attri, an Indian talent who believed in his dreams and achieved the same.

Who is Varun Attri, you ask? This youngster from New Delhi, India, has been carving his unique niche as a hairstylist-entrepreneur in the beauty and hair salon industry and has created waves with his innate skills and talents. Talking about his journey, Varun Attri says that he began training as a hairstylist with esteemed brands like L'Oréal India, Sebastian Professional and Vidal Sassoon. Throughout the journey, he confesses he learned the nitty-gritty of the industry and dived deeper into the space to emerge as a passionate professional. This motivated him to step foot into the entrepreneurial world, and since then, he has never looked back.

Varun Attri has also gained recognition as a Creative Art Director, awarded Sebastian's Best North India Stylist, apart from being recognized as a young entrepreneur by Salon International. The one who started as a trainee once today has turned into a trainer himself; such has been Varun Attri's journey, thanks to his hard work and resilience. Known as one of the most sought-after Indian hairstylists in the industry, Varun Attri has trained several aspiring professionals to create magic just like him in the beauty and salon space.

"To pass on my knowledge was something I always wanted to do, after gaining enough experience of working with a mammoth of clients so far in my career. I would find myself successful if even a single person gains the knowledge and expertise through me. From making them understand different products and their credibility to helping them build their dreams in the industry, I train them to make them their best versions," says the young entrepreneur who owns his line "VA Products" and his salon "Varun Attri unisex Salon".

So far, the prominent hairstylist has worked for over 100 Indian celebrities and styled even models. Giving the best hairstyles to his clients is his forte, but he has also excelled as an expert in the beauty, nail art and makeup niches.

Varun Attri looks unstoppable as a hairstylist-entrepreneur in the industry and feels he has just begun. To know more, follow him on Instagram @v_attri.

