Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Meet The Supermodel And Miss Trans Queen India-Navya Singh-Honoured By Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

Navya’s achievement is remarkable, as it’s too difficult to reach at this height in this glamorous industry.

2021-11-26T19:34:21+05:30

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 7:34 pm

Navya Singh, one of the most renowned transwoman society is honoured by the famous and most wanted award “Dadasaheb Phalke puraskar”.

The award ceremony was held in a hotel orchid in Bandra Mumbai. There were several awardees in this well-known ceremony, and Navya was one of them. Navya Singh, the top Indian super model and a transqueen has received this award from Mr. Mukesh Bhat, the well-known name for filmmaking and direction in Bollywood.

Navya’s achievement is remarkable, as it’s too difficult to reach at this height in this glamorous industry.

Navya belongs to a Sikh Sardar family from Katihar in Bihar. Being from a so-called town, katihaar Navya’s success is too commendable and mind-blowing in her society. She is an inspiration to her family as well as her town and her people.

Navya is a top super model and an actress who has acted in the upcoming movie “Pledge to Protect”.

Her more outstanding projects are lined up to amaze you all..!
Congratulations, Navya, for achieving the Dadasaheb Phalke icon award 2021.

Outlook Newsletters

