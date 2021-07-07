Meet The Lucknow Blogger Whose Food Reviews Gastronomes In The City Swear By

The city’s foodie lad, Abhishek Agarwal, blended the perfect proportion of digital marketing skills, years of business consultancy experience with lots and lots of love for food and a pinch of Nawabi zaika to create the page: Flavors of Lucknow.

Business at Flavors of Lucknow is all about adding value! We create relevant audio-visual posts, articles and stories as per the client’s product offerings.

From juicy momos to fancy dumplings and crispy samosa to cheezy pizza, from jalebi to exquisite variety of cakes- you’ll find everything on this platform. If you love food the way FOL does, we bet you’ll not be able to stop yourself from hunting out for some hot and delicious food after watching the pictures and videos on his page.

How do you mix food with travel and then to writing and shooting?

Culinary tours or food exploration trips are my kinds of trips. “Is there any mood success, failure or phase of life which good food and travel cannot fix”

These are the trips where I travel to eat or eat to travel. I personally believe the authentic cultural taste rests in the street food which that place has to offer. My love for street food ablaze with the food walks in lanes of Lucknow matured with my explorations in various cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Nainital.

What is the Key Mantra for Social Media success? Any content creating tips?

There are multiple things, Right content strategy, Timely posting, regularity, Content variations, Formats, Platforms and more. I always prefer to shoot and post raw organic content via my smartphone, which connects audiences better. Professional videos sometimes look brand out and sponsored when you post them, and the audience doesn’t connect well with them. Also, you cannot carry your professional camera every time when you go out. So its advisable to shoot pictures and videos on mobile since mobile cameras nowadays are fantastic. It saves time, and you can create more content. Don’t edit your content too much; the audience loves you is real and organic. Think of new content ideas. Stay updated with the latest updates and changes. Currently reels content is most popular on Instagram.

“Behind every successful man, there’s a lot of unsuccessful years” How would you appreciate your journey till now?

It’s just the beginning as of now. One thing that I strongly believe in is DON’T PUT A CEILING ON YOURSELF, don’t set your limits of what is possible and what is not. Having dared to be different from the rest, today I stand as one of the most prominent faces and youth entrepreneurs of Lucknow. Flavorsoflucknow takes pride in reviewing 500+ brands, including KFC, Marriot, fassos and many more.

How do you plan to grow your blog further?

I plan to expand my presence on YouTube this year, connecting more people with me on different platforms. I would majorly focus on showcasing the best of foods of Lucknow on the page so that no tourist visiting Lucknow would miss upon the best of hidden gems of the City of Nawabs.

Abhishek started the blog back in 2017 at the age of 20 out of his love for going and eating out and never thought that he would turn it into something so big one day, receiving so much love from so many people in the city. Abhishek is an expert in Lucknow when it comes to, from high-end fancy places to small lanes of Lucknow.

He feels anyone who works hard enough for their dreams can turn their passion into a profession!!

