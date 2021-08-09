Meet Tanya Puri, The Ace Makeup Artist And Hairstylist Taking Over The Beauty Industry As A True Blue Professional

It is surreal to learn about all those who strive to achieve excellence instead of blindly running towards attaining success. These individuals show what it takes to become the best version of oneself and how with passion and resilience, one can achieve what one desires in life and career. The beauty industry is one, which has so far welcomed innumerable such talented beings; however, only a few have been able to push the envelope and get nearer their goals and visions in life. We came across one such high-performing and tenacious individual named Tanya Puri, an Indian talent in the world of beauty, who has astounded people with her innate skills as a professional makeup artist, and hairstylist.

Who is Tanya Puri, you ask? Well, this passionate woman has gone ahead in upping her game in the beauty niche, ultimately taking the industry to greater success levels, thanks to her pure love and determination towards niches of makeup and beauty and her consistent efforts to innovate in the industry with her skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist.

Speaking about her journey, Tanya Puri, who successfully runs her salon named Tanya L'Oréal Salon in New Delhi and is a professional bridal makeup artist, says she was a bright student in school. She did her BCom Honours with being a college topper in subjects like Economics and Business studies. Her lecturers expected her to do an MBA, but Tanya Puri began working early in various exhibitions to earn pocket money. After college, she got the offer to work as an air hostess. This was when she met her fiancé and, on the insistence of her mother-in-law, decided to do something where she could manage both her personal and professional life.

Knowing how to groom and having basic knowledge of makeup as an air hostess, her mother-in-law suggested that she enter the beauty industry. That is how Tanya Puri did courses from the best artists of London and Australia in makeup, did beauty courses from India and abroad and took over her mother-in-law's running beauty salon. Gradually, Tanya Puri started getting more clients, and soon, she realized her true calling. This encouraged her to become a full-time professional makeup artist, and since then, she has never looked back.

Today, Tanya Puri has ten long years of experience in the industry and has also been awarded by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor as the Best Makeup Artist. So far, she has done makeup for many celebrities and cricketers, including Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and also Mrs India Neha 2018, and the list goes on.

Tanya Puri says that the makeup, beauty and hairstyling industry offers a flexible career for anyone, where individuals can maintain a great balance in their lives. She emphasizes that the industry is made for all girls and women, where they can build their careers, earn as much as they want by honing their skills consistently and learning the same professionally.

Her Tanya L'Oréal Salon in New Delhi conducts professional makeup classes, hairstyling, and beauty classes and helps girls build their careers, turning them into professional artists and experts. To know more, follow her on Instagram @tanyapurimakeovers.

https://www.instagram.com/tanyapurimakeovers/

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine