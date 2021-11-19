Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Dr Richardson Khristi is one such person who is helping people realize that God will never leave our hands whether we are experiencing good times or bad times.

2021-11-19T19:47:20+05:30

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 7:47 pm

Life has certainly become very difficult after the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not easy for many people even before the pandemic. Problems and challenges are a part of life, but there are times when individuals lose trust in God and blame Him for sending difficulties as they forget that God is always with them.

God makes us face tough times to become strong, which is very important for a bright future, but most people refuse to accept this fact, and here we need a spiritual person to enlighten us.

Dr Richardson Khristi is one such person who is helping people realize that God will never leave our hands whether we are experiencing good times or bad times. Dr. Richardson Khristi, a very spiritual person at heart, is from Anand, a small town in the Indian state of Gujarat famous worldwide because of Amul. Amul is the biggest dairy in Asia, and for the same, this small town is also referred to as the Milk Capital of India.

The noble soul, Dr. Richardson Khristi, is a practising Homoeopathic doctor who did his Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course from M.S. Pathak Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Vadodara. Dr. Khristi is married to the love of his life and his greatest strengthRubymol Richardson Khristi who has stood firmly with him and supported him in each of his endeavours.

Dr. Richardson Khristi knew that he had to do something that could change the lives of many and not just those who could contact him personally, and it was here that social media came in handy as it gave him the opportunity. In 2010, Dr Khristi created a page on Facebook to bring people close to God and instil confidence and faith in them. He named his page as, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. -Psalm 23:1”, which is a Bible verse name taken through PSALM book chapter 23 and verse #1.

The page became very famous in a short period as it made people understand that the blessing of the Supreme Power is always with them. It’s just that they don’t recognize it because they are too busy focusing on the negative things in their lives rather than looking at the positive aspect. In the present times, this page is one of the most favourite and most followed spiritual pages with more than 5 million followers.

Dr. Richardson Khristi wanted to make a bigger impact and spread more positivity by telling people that there are many good human beings indulged in noble and humanitarian works. For this purpose, he created one more page, which he titled “GOD will make a way when there seems no way” and it made people believe that humanity is still alive in this world. This page is also very popular among online users as it has over 1.2 million followers.

Dr. Khristi is very much dedicated and devoted to the welfare of others. He ensures that all the posts on his Facebook pages are original, whether spiritual, inspirational, motivational, health-related or about arts, science or general knowledge.

The doctor from Anand turned into an entrepreneur when he set up a digital marketing agency (Ranen Digital Pvt. Ltd.) which he named after his lovely son Ranen. Dr. Khristi also runs a YouTube channel, Shepherd Digital Media, through which he imparts happiness and positivity among his followers.

We wish that Dr Richardson Khristi positively impacts many more people going through tough times and filling their lives with happiness and contentment.

