Meet Preeti Kumar, Fashion Icon And A Name In The Glamour World To Reckon With

Aspiring to be a fashion icon and successful in the modeling industry is never easy, especially for somebody who hails from a small city. But as they say, if you have talent, passion, and determination. Preeti Kumar is a woman who has built a name for herself in the fashion industry through her sheer hard work. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh and going on to winning the prestigious title of ‘Mrs Taj 1991,’ she is definitely a name in the glamour world.

Preeti, who has a long career in the fashion industry, has many pageant titles in her kitty to boast. She started her career as a fashion model in 1990 and went on to win ‘Miss Computec’ in the same year. Her work and exceptional modelling skills won her the title of ‘Mrs Uttar Pradesh Classic 1991.’ She is someone who has made her city proud and brought numerous glory to her beloved state of Uttar Pradesh. Preeti, apart from being a fashion enthusiast, is also a fitness freak. She loves spending time in the gym and is a staunch believer in the art of Yoga. She does everything possible to make it big into the industry, from following a strict diet chart to reading books and magazines to enhance her skills.

After taking a gap, she came back in the fashion and glamour business and represented Lucknow across India as a Celebrity Jury of Fashion Pageants. To her credit, she has been the judge of many different shows alongside many big credible names of the industry, which include Rannvijay Singh Singha, Prince Narula, Rohit Khandelwal, Yuvika Chaudhary, Parul Chauhan and many more. Recently, in 2019, the talented young Preeti was conferred with the prestigious title of ‘Mrs Awadh 2019.’ One of the biggest glory came in 2021 when she was crowned as the ‘Fashion Icon of Uttar Pradesh 2021’ by none other than the Roadies Fame and famous Tv face, Rannvijay Singh Singha.

Adding to her bag of accolades, Preeti Kumar was also awarded as ‘Mrs Model of the Year,’ Season 3 by well-known Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, organized by India’s youngest and leading event organizer Purujit Singh. Preeti Kumar now is the official Celebrity Jury in all pageant shows organized by Big Projects. Talking about her recent work, she judged one of the famous shows organized by Sharad Chaudhary in the capital city of Lucknow. The jury mates of the show included big names like Rannvijay Singh Singha, Karan Kundra, Rahul Gupta, Rohit Khandelwal, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and others.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Preeti Kumar says, “I have a lot of offers, and many things are in the pipeline. I will be judging ‘Mr and Mrs Uttar Pradesh’s Top Model of the Year 2021-22’ with Shiv Shakti Sachdev, Rohit Khandelwal, Purujit Singh and Himanshi Dulani. Apart from this, there are few exciting offers for which you people need to wait a bit.” With so much talent and hard work Preeti puts in, one can, without a doubt, say that she has a long and bright career ahead waiting for her.