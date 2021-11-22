Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Meet Prateek Sachdev, Taking Over The Food Business As A True-Blue Serial Entrepreneur

The famous Master franchise owner of Döner and Gyros restaurant in India is all set to launch another brand, "Begum Jaan", in Dubai soon.

Meet Prateek Sachdev, Taking Over The Food Business As A True-Blue Serial Entrepreneur

Trending

Meet Prateek Sachdev, Taking Over The Food Business As A True-Blue Serial Entrepreneur
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T13:54:00+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 1:54 pm

The kind of success certain young individuals and professionals have attained over the years across industries is truly a surreal sight to behold. He was looking at how these young talented beings have taken over their respective sectors and brought about a wave of good change, only to take the industry to greater success levels. The food and restaurant business worldwide has welcomed several such talented beings, out of which, one name that has made a lot of buzzes. Recently for all his food ventures is Prateek Sachdev, the man who is known for his passion for food and his innate skills and knowledge as a serial entrepreneur.

Prateek Sachdev is also famously known as the Master owner of the franchise of Döner and Gyros (@donergyrosindia), which he launched along with his partner and good friend, celebrity Rannvijay Singha. In 2018, the former and his partners introduced the said restaurant in India, originally a Dubai-based food company, to offer healthier but delicious food alternatives to people. Döner and Gyros come under his company, Erica Ventures Pvt. Ltd, inspired by his daughter's name. Its first store was opened in Delhi, followed by Bangalore and Lucknow and the fourth in Mumbai. Today, he has 35 stores across the country and has been working rigorously to reach 200 stores by the end of 2022. Under the company, he also owns Liquor Land (@9liquorlandindia), a unique liquor store.

Prateek Sachdev has recently attained much more limelight for his constant hustle in the industry and many new projects. The serial entrepreneur is set to launch a Mexican QSR named Paprika Mexico and Begum Jaan (@begumjaanofficial), all about North Indian food, in Dubai by the end of this year. The young entrepreneur has invested 200 crores in the project with the massive plan to open multiple stores across India. Apart from these brands, Prateek Sachdev and his partners have also planned to launch Hudson Chopsticks(@hudsonchopsticks), which he began under his second company Big Woo Food Retail Pvt. Ltd, and Pizza Guyz.

It won't be wrong to say that Prateek Sachdev has truly taken the food and restaurant industry by storm and still thinks he has just begun. To know more, follow him on Instagram @prateeksachdev9.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Justin Sides Jr: From College Genius Dropout To A Successful Business Mogul

Justin Sides Jr: From College Genius Dropout To A Successful Business Mogul

Learn How To Make Veg Keema Paratha At Home

Rurash Joins The Club, Branches Out to Bengaluru, Operational From November 2021

The Seven Best Mattress in India - The Ultimate Guide

Popular Music Artist DJ KJ Sets The Stage On Fire With His First Single 'Issa Bounce' Release

Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

The Eminent Personality In Punjab Music Industry – Rav Dhillon

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

How Free Online Courses Can Bridge the Indian Digital Divide

How Free Online Courses Can Bridge the Indian Digital Divide

Marketing Moves & MintShint Owner Chirag Alawadhi On How Strategic Skills Ensure Professional Growth

Marketing Moves & MintShint Owner Chirag Alawadhi On How Strategic Skills Ensure Professional Growth

What Is Fintech, And How Is It Changing The Financial World?

What Is Fintech, And How Is It Changing The Financial World?

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement