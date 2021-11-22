Meet Prateek Sachdev, Taking Over The Food Business As A True-Blue Serial Entrepreneur

The kind of success certain young individuals and professionals have attained over the years across industries is truly a surreal sight to behold. He was looking at how these young talented beings have taken over their respective sectors and brought about a wave of good change, only to take the industry to greater success levels. The food and restaurant business worldwide has welcomed several such talented beings, out of which, one name that has made a lot of buzzes. Recently for all his food ventures is Prateek Sachdev, the man who is known for his passion for food and his innate skills and knowledge as a serial entrepreneur.

Prateek Sachdev is also famously known as the Master owner of the franchise of Döner and Gyros (@donergyrosindia), which he launched along with his partner and good friend, celebrity Rannvijay Singha. In 2018, the former and his partners introduced the said restaurant in India, originally a Dubai-based food company, to offer healthier but delicious food alternatives to people. Döner and Gyros come under his company, Erica Ventures Pvt. Ltd, inspired by his daughter's name. Its first store was opened in Delhi, followed by Bangalore and Lucknow and the fourth in Mumbai. Today, he has 35 stores across the country and has been working rigorously to reach 200 stores by the end of 2022. Under the company, he also owns Liquor Land (@9liquorlandindia), a unique liquor store.

Prateek Sachdev has recently attained much more limelight for his constant hustle in the industry and many new projects. The serial entrepreneur is set to launch a Mexican QSR named Paprika Mexico and Begum Jaan (@begumjaanofficial), all about North Indian food, in Dubai by the end of this year. The young entrepreneur has invested 200 crores in the project with the massive plan to open multiple stores across India. Apart from these brands, Prateek Sachdev and his partners have also planned to launch Hudson Chopsticks(@hudsonchopsticks), which he began under his second company Big Woo Food Retail Pvt. Ltd, and Pizza Guyz.

It won't be wrong to say that Prateek Sachdev has truly taken the food and restaurant industry by storm and still thinks he has just begun. To know more, follow him on Instagram @prateeksachdev9.