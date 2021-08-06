Meet Irfan Siddique, A Traveller Who Loves To Explore New Culture, Food, And Places

Not everyone can be a traveller or blogger; yes, it seems easy to many who haven’t tried it yet. But it requires dedication, passion, and patience to wait for the result and keep doing the things. Irfan Siddique started his profile on Instagram in 2011 with no intention of turning his hobby into a profession. But then his acquaintance suggested he try blogging and share reviews of the places he visits. Taking notes from their suggestion, he turned his page into the business profile and started sharing his views, reviews, and the beauty of places on his Instagram profile. And today, Irfan Siddique has become a prominent traveller and lifestyle blogger who has travelled to more than 18 states in India and six other countries. With a passion and curiosity to travel and try different kinds of food, explore different cultures, and hide the wonderful places of India, he has started this journey.

Irfan has met thousands of people, explored several cultures, and is still discovering as well as pushing his boundaries. Irfan believes that what we experience moulds us accordingly. Everyone is having a different perspective and different persona. We get to learn from every single person we meet. He says that travelling has helped him know himself better. As he explores other places, he explored his true self. He has an aspiration to unfold different cultures, customs, and traditions. He believes that every traveller has their own story and own way of watching the world.

Through the eyes of a traveller, the world seems different. To discover the unexplored and hidden places, culture, and unknown costumes is more alluring for Irfan. Well, when someone hears about travel and lifestyle bloggers, they make a perception in their mind that he or she travels to luxurious places with all of the amenities and try expensive foods. But in Irfan’s case, it’s different, as he loves to travel as a nomadic and as a resident of the places wherever he goes. Irfan describes himself as a wanderer. Travelling, in his opinion, is more about getting to know people and learning about their culture and how it has grown in cultural elements over time, which interests him the most when he travels and explores new locations.

Talking about his personal life, Irfan is having a successful corporate life as a software tester and growing day by day as a traveller and lifestyle blogger. His cooperation with famous chef Ranveer Brar was one of the highlights of his career. He has collaborated with more than 150 prominent brands, including Ford India, Holiday Inn, US Polo, The Fern Hotels, Taj Hotels, Adidas, Manyavar, HRX, Pantaloons, Tata Motors, Titan, Nissan India, Mumbai Indians, Amazon, Flipkart and many more. His Instagram handles named IrfanSiddiqueOfficial is one of the prominent blogging Instagram pages.

Irfan says that one should never stop exploring and discovering. He is unstoppable when it comes to discovering new arenas and new customs. He suggests the young and budding travellers not let anything stop them.

