The world, post-Covid, has seen a change in their working processes, adjusting to the new normal in the most effective manner. People are experiencing new differences in their personal as well as their professional lives and are constantly trying to adapt to these evolving changes. People in today’s era are working overtime and witnessing immense work pressure, and they need someone to guide them to the right path, someone who can bring the best out of them. Not only individuals but organizations are also witnessing new changes forcing them to adopt new work cultures, and even they are having a hard time implementing these new changes. A commendable thought leader, Dr. Shailesh Thaker, assists several organizations and motivates individuals in coping with these changes.

A virtuoso on a mission

“The conventional definition of management is getting work done through people, but real management is developing people through work,” In believing in this, Dr. Shailesh Thaker, a global management thinker, has successfully motivated and helped people across all the continentals in bringing out the best version of themselves. The visionary thinker has been the author of a plethora of books that have helped a lot of individuals in guiding them to life-changing decisions.

He has also been selected as one of the Top 30 global leadership gurus from 2015- 2019. He is on the list of top 20 management professionals of the world in the year 2020. In the year 2021, MG100chaoches has incorporated him into the list. Dr Shailesh also has a world record of publishing the most number of books in a year. He had penned down about 64 books in a year. The virtuoso is also popularly called ‘Management Thinker’ as he has been a torch-bearer of inspiration for millions of people who have benefitted from his training and development.

Dr. Thaker has played different roles throughout his life, sometimes as a Management trainer and coach, Management guru, sometimes as a management author, and sometimes as a topmost mentor, and with such a diversified talent in a single person, one can, without a doubt, say that he has successfully manifested himself as a thought leader among the individuals.

Felicitated for his immense contributions

The organizational and management guru has a lot of accolades in his bag. He has been the first to be awarded a PhD by SP University in the field of Cognitive Thinking. Dr. Shailesh, for his immense contribution in the field of adult learning and development, has also been awarded an International Training Fellowship (ITF-94) in South Korea by JCI University. He became the third person in the SAARC nations to have received the prestigious fellowship. The visionary thinker, for his skills and knowledge in the domain of management, has also been interviewed by the famous British media house- British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Dr Thaker is a feature in world media, including Japan times, Australian dailies and UK Daily news.

Talking about his journey, Dr. Shailesh Thaker says, “It feels good when you help people transform their lives through the knowledge and experience that you have gathered throughout life. It is a moral duty of every person to uplift others because we grow by helping others. I have always wanted to help people and bring out a positive change in them, and that’s the reason I felt the need to pen down books. My works result from my extensive research and minute observation, and a deep understanding of organizational management. Through them, I want to empower people to battle the upcoming future challenges.”

Helping build young minds

The thought leader has passionately dedicated 31 years of his life to helping people overcome obstacles and live a confident and successful life. He also holds the record for conducting 18,500 hours of training and development in various modules through 1,850 management workshops that have been attended by about 1,90,000 participants across the globe. Dr. Thaker is also serving as the chief mentor of India At 2050. The maestro, through his skills and knowledge, has been a boon to lakhs of people who were badly in search of a ray of hope in their life. With such immense talent, Dr. Shailesh Thaker is indeed a blessing for humanity. Superintelligence has sent across few noble souls to work on the planet and is delighted to say that Dr. Thaker is on the top of the list.