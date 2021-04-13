Meet Brajesh Kumar Singh, A Blogger Who Made Destiny Bow To Him

One becomes successful only when one understands what hardship is. He goes on struggling against the odds and then finally reaches his goal. Throughout the journey, one needs to sustain consistency and determination in oneself. Not only one shall be focused but also hardworking. One needs to believe in tranquility and be patient, and the destiny bows down. But does this really happen? Or it's just some words which are easy to preach but hard to profess?

We get inspired by people and ourselves set examples to the rest of the world. Ordinary can be converted into an extraordinary. And so, we have the boy from Bihar, Brajesh Kumar Singh, who has shown the people around him that nothing is unachievable.

Raised in a lower middle-class family, Brajesh’s path wasn’t a smooth one. Belonging from the Chakrajali village of Bihar, he had scored good marks in his boards. However, he wasn’t fortunate enough to secure his position in the IIT. Still, Brajesh did not lose hope and got his seat in a respectable college of Kolkata after clearing the tough WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam). Brajesh kept his eyes on the target and knew what to do when. Living in the lavish town of Kolkata wasn’t easy for him. He went through a severe financial crisis but did not hesitate to approach Bihar Chief Minister of Nitish Kumar to clear his student loan.

Brajesh paid equal respect to all sorts of work and worked as a campaign strategist in the field of digital marketing. He is also the founder of many successful websites like feedknock.com and trickdefined.com, worked in big names like MaxBupa, Croma, Cadbury and Mivi. Brajesh has done excellent work in the field of blogging. Many take it up as their career but only few get recognition --- but unravelling all the opportunities he had and finally landed up writing his own book “Blogging-O-Pedia: A Quick Guide to Start Your Successful Career in Blogging” (available on Amazon). Brajesh describes his vision of seeing himself as a successful writer in the coming years. He is working on his writing skills and educating the masses too.

Currently, Brajesh is working with Mercedes-Benz. His determination has always been recognized since he started his career- awarded ‘PAT on the BACK’; and ‘STAR Award for best Customer Delivery’ while working with Capgemini, his first multinational job as an engineer. He is also awarded the Global Young Leaders’ Fellowship and Karamveer Chakra Awards.

Brajesh’s story has one major life lesson: nothing is unattainable. Brajesh had started life as a vegetable seller and now he is working with the famous German firm --- a place where most would call a dream come true. A new youth icon, Brajesh has set a perfect precedent not only for the youth but even the elders showing them that there is nothing called “right time” but it's just the “right decisions” that matter.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine