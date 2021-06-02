Meet Ankit Srivastava - Chief Editor Of Hindi International Weekly Nai Dilli Times

Ankit Srivastava, the scion of Srivastava Group, has continued the efforts that his father started. Ankit, after completing his education, joined the Srivastava group. Ankit also serves as an advisor to various issues to the stakeholders at several International organizations across the world. We speak with him about his role as the editor of the weekly international Nai Dilli Times.

Q) How and why did you enter Journalism? Also, your father, Dr Govind Narain Srivastava, was an accomplished Journalist. Do you feel pressured to live up to a certain level of standards and expectation? How difficult is it to fill in his shoes?

As our family belongs to a news media background, I already had a flair for writing. Watching my father burn the night oil, I was immensely inspired and, even after graduating in business administration, joined the Newspaper. This all added a push.

In my early days, nothing came easy. Understanding the functioning of a newspaper took a while. The bar set by my father was high, and for us to even sustain it was more than an achievement.

His shoes will never be filled. That vacuum will always be there, but we have made our mark. We have held our position like milestones on the road - many came and went along the way, we are standing there the same way as we were three decades back. The pressure of staying in the race is always there, and one should be confident but never be overconfident.

Q) What was the vision behind finding Nai Dilli Times?

Nai Dilli Times was the vision of my father and mother both. They envisaged the idea of a Hindi newspaper together. It was established with the primary aim of reaching out to the common person. When it was started, many hindi papers came up, but none had the grip to hold the masses. We started slow and kept the news in a very basic format but with in-depth knowledge. The content was God for us, and it is still the same today.

Q) Please comment on the state of journalism in the country.

Journalism nowadays is totally different when compared to a decade back. Now it is more about who can provide you with the swift and latest news. Time makes a huge difference now. One can’t delay any breaking news. Competition is cut-throat. Many big stories fail to make it to the headlines of the front page. People tend to forget big stories within a day. Masala news tops the chart as usual.

But over the years, we have experienced that people with intellect are always running after the content. The good content still gets through. Fake news stories are afloat, but people still are able to remove the clutter and love to read a fact-based op-ed. Readers are becoming more sensitive and focused on a reality check. The future of journalism is bright, although mediums keep evolving.

Q) What are the future plans of Nai Dilli Times and your other ventures?

Nai Dilli Times will soon be becoming a daily newspaper, and slowly and gradually, we will move on to a TV news channel. But all in good time, we are in no hurry as of now.

