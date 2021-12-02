Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Mati: An Indian Fashion Brand Producing Designs True To Its Soil

‘MATI’ is the Sanskrit word for soil, and Fatima seeks to capture the natural essence of Indian culture in the apparel.

2021-12-02T18:15:35+05:30

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:15 pm

India’s rapid economic expansion and growing manufacturing strength have turned India’s apparel market into a dynamic and robust segment. In addition to that, a substantial upsurge in the working-age population has provided the Indian fashion market with an excellent backdrop to grow and expand. As a result, more and more talented designers and entrepreneurs are launching their labels to explore new fashion horizons.

Modern Indian youth are gradually inclining towards more sustainable yet stylish clothing options owing to their new-age lifestyle. At the same time, designers are also gradually accommodating more experimentation with their fabrics and designs to cater to the demands of contemporary fashion trends. Considering this trend, designer entrepreneur Fatima K. Punjaabi launched her Mumbai-based fashion label ‘MATI’ in 2016, focusing on leaving the touch of her personal style in the Indian fashion world.

‘MATI’ is the Sanskrit word for soil, and Fatima seeks to capture the natural essence of Indian culture in the apparel. The brand produces exceptional clothing items which incorporate both earthy and natural elements of our soil into the designs. The natural fabrics used by MATI results in soft and breathable apparel making them more appealing to Indian and Global customers. They offer premium-quality, stylish and customized designs that are woven using natural yarns.

Fatima K. Punjaabi, who is behind Mati’s unique designs and business model, shares a deep-rooted connection to the fashion industry. Her experience of working with several global and local brands inspires her to embrace the amalgamation of nature and attire. Riding on her exposure in designing, textiles, draping, pattern making, and sewing, she is ready to give her brand a strong foothold in the global fashion landscape. The brand specializes in creating comfortable silhouettes while playing with natural colours and textures simultaneously.
The PETA-Approved Vegan brand is an environment-friendly, organic, and sustainable clothing solution before its audience. The brand also works in partnership with the Indian handloom industry to provide it with global exposure. Their natural clothing items also feature minimalism in terms of design so that they can match the contemporary fashion goals, even after being Size and Age inclusive. Not only that, MATI, as a responsible member of society, stresses the advantages of using natural fabric, colour, and azo-free dyes for our environment.

When asked about her business approach, Fatima says, “We believe in our designs and the aspect of sustainability for our customers. Our usage of the raw, organic, and hand-woven fabric reflects the significance of our brand name.”

MATI, with its unique and smart clothing solutions, has gained considerable attention from the international market. Buyers across the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Austria, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, U.A.E., Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Australia, Russia, Korea, and Japan, among many more, are choosing the natural garments of MATI over other reputed brands. The company also has retail facilities in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Kolkata, and Delhi, along with two production units and its studio. The brand is also expanding into segments such as men’s wear, kid’s wear, and accessories line-up, unyielding leverage over other global fashion brands.

Instagram: @stylemati (https://www.instagram.com/stylemati/)

