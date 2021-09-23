Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Master Handwriting Analyst Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa Reveals The Personality Traits Of Siddharth Shukla

Graphologists like Navnedhi Waddhwa are helping people understand their traits through her expertise. As a graphologist, she keenly observes the slants, angles, curves, and loops to derive a conclusion.

2021-09-23T16:10:33+05:30

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 4:10 pm

Did you know that your handwriting reveals your personality? Ask the experts, and you will be astonished to know the power of graphology. It’s a powerful tool to know yourself and your loved ones better. Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa, the expert graphologist, says that more than 100 personality traits can be found through your handwriting. The letter sizes, slants, and signature lines in your handwriting reveal your likes, dislikes, emotions, desires, and other aspects of your life. It not only helps you to understand yourself better but also helps you choose your company wisely.

 Graphologists like Navnedhi Waddhwa are helping people understand their traits through her expertise. As a graphologist, she keenly observes the slants, angles, curves, and loops to derive a conclusion. Her readings are almost accurate and have surprised people. She recently studied the late actor Siddharth Shukla’s handwriting, whose sudden death left everyone shocked. Navnedhi Waddhwa shared a wealth of information about his personality. She says, “ His clarity in his signature revealed that he was a man of a clear conscience. He had great oratory skills that connected him well with other souls. The alphabet size in his signature says that he was a go-getter and believed in breaking all the bars to set an example. He was will-powered and lived life on his terms. He believed in creating his path and following the same. He kept his inner circle very private. As an industry leader, he believed in perseverance and success.” This reading about Late Sidharth Shukla is so apt.

 As a celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer, Navnedhi Waddhwa has helped several clients lead better life. Through her expertise in NLP, meditation, and manifestation techniques, she spread positivity and helped people to make conscious choices in their lives. She believes in the power of affirmations and manifestations and changed her life by following these practices. She battled and defeated clinical depression, borderline dyslexia, body shaming, language barriers, and other health issues. Today, she is the epitome of strength, courage, and success. She has inspired people to fight their battles and come victorious.

 Navnedhi has won many awards in her professional journey. In 2019, she was crowned Mrs. Universe Asia Queen 2019. She received the Times Power Woman award and is among the forty most influential women. Radio City 91.1 FM honoured her with the Mumbai City Icon award. She received the INDIA TODAY Excellence in Healthcare Award, Lokmat Lifestyle Award 2020 for fortune-telling and her work as a meditation guru.  She was also named the Femina Power Brand in 2021.

 She believes in the power of planets. She says, “We cannot change fate yet can always lead a better life through numerology and astrology.” With a mission to help people lead a better life, she has embarked on her journey.

 Regardless of whether you have problems in your married life, career, family, or health, Navnedhi Waddhwa is there to guide you. Follow her on www.instagram.com/navnedhiwaddhwaofficial

