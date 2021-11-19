Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Marketing Moves & MintShint Owner Chirag Alawadhi On How Strategic Skills Ensure Professional Growth

Founded in the year 2019, MintShint is currently one of the leading Media & News companies known for its content campaigns.

Marketing Moves & MintShint Owner Chirag Alawadhi On How Strategic Skills Ensure Professional Growth

Trending

Marketing Moves & MintShint Owner Chirag Alawadhi On How Strategic Skills Ensure Professional Growth
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T19:04:58+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 7:04 pm

Chirag Alawadhi, the renowned entrepreneur, is known for his strategic skills and intelligence. Founder of Marketing Moves & MintShint has achieved several milestones and has uplifted numerous small businesses. Every aspiring entrepreneur looks up to him for all the right reasons.

Building from scratch, he managed to take his company to the pinnacle of success with his strategic skills.

Founded in the year 2019, MintShint is currently one of the leading Media & News companies known for its content campaigns. They say that Content marketing isn't something that everyone can ace, but Chirag firmly believes that with proper knowledge & implementation, anyone can become a Content Marketer.

On asking more about it, he says, " Content marketing in today's world is a source of professional growth. However, the key skill required for it is to build your strategic skills."

To date, Chirag has led many successful campaigns and promotions. From music promotions of Celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh and Ranjit Bawa to handling campaigns of some of the biggest brands from the Entertainment Industry, including T-Series and Zee Music Company.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The triumphant digital marketer has also worked on other promotional campaigns like JK Tyres, Lenskart, Airtel, and Beardo. On the success of these campaigns, he says, " These wouldn't have been possible without the support of my team. As an Entrepreneur, I have invested a significant amount of time in building a team of experts who are committed to the client's development."

Today's youth has the greatest power at their fingertips, that is, social media. Be it basic or experiential learning; social media can provide them with everything they need. Chirag believes that it's high time the youth start using social media wisely and try to gain experiential knowledge at the earliest possible.

Instead of climbing the corporate ladder for success, Chirag followed his passion. He seized the opportunity and worked his fingers to the bones by seeing opportunities for people and their businesses.

Chirag is still striving hard to enhance his Entrepreneurial skills and take his company to the heights it deserves. There might be many challenges in the future, but we all know that Chirag's dedication will pave the way to his victory.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Popular Music Artist DJ KJ Sets The Stage On Fire With His First Single 'Issa Bounce' Release

Popular Music Artist DJ KJ Sets The Stage On Fire With His First Single 'Issa Bounce' Release

Meet Richardson Khristi – The Man Who Is Reviving Hopes With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want. -Psalm 23:1’

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In London, UK To Work In 2022

The Eminent Personality In Punjab Music Industry – Rav Dhillon

Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

How Free Online Courses Can Bridge the Indian Digital Divide

What Is Fintech, And How Is It Changing The Financial World?

Things To Keep In Mind When Preparing For JEE 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Sacred Feminine

The Sacred Feminine

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

V For Victory

V For Victory

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Sukhiaatma Clothing Brand's Influence Have Succeeded To Grab Everyone Attention With Their Catchy And Punny Designs

Sukhiaatma Clothing Brand's Influence Have Succeeded To Grab Everyone Attention With Their Catchy And Punny Designs

Young Artist Sanat Sawant Is Conquering Heights Of Success In Music Production

Young Artist Sanat Sawant Is Conquering Heights Of Success In Music Production

Imperium Authority Owner James Foo Torres On How His Agency Helps Clients Boost Their Reach And Authority

Imperium Authority Owner James Foo Torres On How His Agency Helps Clients Boost Their Reach And Authority

Abhay Pandya On Unfolding The Current Marketing Situation

Abhay Pandya On Unfolding The Current Marketing Situation

Read More from Outlook

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement