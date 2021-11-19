Marketing Moves & MintShint Owner Chirag Alawadhi On How Strategic Skills Ensure Professional Growth

Chirag Alawadhi, the renowned entrepreneur, is known for his strategic skills and intelligence. Founder of Marketing Moves & MintShint has achieved several milestones and has uplifted numerous small businesses. Every aspiring entrepreneur looks up to him for all the right reasons.

Building from scratch, he managed to take his company to the pinnacle of success with his strategic skills.

Founded in the year 2019, MintShint is currently one of the leading Media & News companies known for its content campaigns. They say that Content marketing isn't something that everyone can ace, but Chirag firmly believes that with proper knowledge & implementation, anyone can become a Content Marketer.

On asking more about it, he says, " Content marketing in today's world is a source of professional growth. However, the key skill required for it is to build your strategic skills."

To date, Chirag has led many successful campaigns and promotions. From music promotions of Celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh and Ranjit Bawa to handling campaigns of some of the biggest brands from the Entertainment Industry, including T-Series and Zee Music Company.

The triumphant digital marketer has also worked on other promotional campaigns like JK Tyres, Lenskart, Airtel, and Beardo. On the success of these campaigns, he says, " These wouldn't have been possible without the support of my team. As an Entrepreneur, I have invested a significant amount of time in building a team of experts who are committed to the client's development."

Today's youth has the greatest power at their fingertips, that is, social media. Be it basic or experiential learning; social media can provide them with everything they need. Chirag believes that it's high time the youth start using social media wisely and try to gain experiential knowledge at the earliest possible.

Instead of climbing the corporate ladder for success, Chirag followed his passion. He seized the opportunity and worked his fingers to the bones by seeing opportunities for people and their businesses.

Chirag is still striving hard to enhance his Entrepreneurial skills and take his company to the heights it deserves. There might be many challenges in the future, but we all know that Chirag's dedication will pave the way to his victory.