Manuj Tilakraj Gulati Establishes A New Office In Goregaon(E) On Dhanteras

Several people have stunned the world with the power of their success. However, some people wish to curate significant identities or revenues to the next level. Manuj Tilakraj Gulati is one such person who has worked and has taken several businesses to groom in the market through his digital management company called The Off White Media.

After his successful establishment in the world of the competition, he has now become the proud owner of his new acquisition at Goregaon (E), which will become the prime headquarter for all The Off White Media Operations.

The man has purchased 425 Sq Ft premises, and a 124 Sq Ft Loft headquarter inside a plush commercial vicinity.

The sparkling new headquarter for The Off White Media is in the same neighbourhood premises as many other high-end enterprises like Ruchi Soya Industries, The Prime Focus Limited and many others.

Manuj was initially confused, but after carefully analyzing, he decided on this place because of the major reason, of it being close to Andheri(W), a pretty short distance from the actor's beautiful home. The other reason to clock he decided that he originally began and developed his business career from Goregaon(E) in the year 2010.

Manuj, during his initial business development days at Goregaon, learned and enhanced his digital skills & now has some remarkable memories in his mind making the location special to him. He also likes the place because it is lavish with many other renowned enterprises and is an upcoming hub for the youths' business and job opportunities.

Hence, he chooses to radiate his plans taking his company ahead from Goregaon(E) itself. Manuj Tilakraj Gulati strongly believes in following his passion and doing what he loves to do.

His zeal encourages individuals to be optimistic and be ready to face challenges that hit their path of success.

"Learning and nurturing is the flourishing part that could shine in your future. I started my career with merely INR 5K in my pocket, and everything else just rolled in its place with the blessings of my parents & the work I have put in," says Gulati.

Manuj is now ready with his new office to enter his future world with more creativity and innovations. He has already initiated the interior designing job to be executed and completed by his own interior designing company called MG Interiors.

Having a magnificent plan in mind to shine his new luxurious headquarter, the actor seems to be in a super progressive space.