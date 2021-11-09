Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Manuj Tilakraj Gulati Establishes A New Office In Goregaon(E) On Dhanteras

After his successful establishment in the world of the competition, Manuj has now become the proud owner of his new acquisition at Goregaon (E), which will become the prime headquarter for all The Off White Media Operations.

Manuj Tilakraj Gulati Establishes A New Office In Goregaon(E) On Dhanteras

Trending

Manuj Tilakraj Gulati Establishes A New Office In Goregaon(E) On Dhanteras
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T15:25:06+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 3:25 pm

Several people have stunned the world with the power of their success. However, some people wish to curate significant identities or revenues to the next level. Manuj Tilakraj Gulati is one such person who has worked and has taken several businesses to groom in the market through his digital management company called The Off White Media.

After his successful establishment in the world of the competition, he has now become the proud owner of his new acquisition at Goregaon (E), which will become the prime headquarter for all The Off White Media Operations.

The man has purchased 425 Sq Ft premises, and a 124 Sq Ft Loft headquarter inside a plush commercial vicinity.

The sparkling new headquarter for The Off White Media is in the same neighbourhood premises as many other high-end enterprises like Ruchi Soya Industries, The Prime Focus Limited and many others.

Manuj was initially confused, but after carefully analyzing, he decided on this place because of the major reason, of it being close to Andheri(W), a pretty short distance from the actor's beautiful home. The other reason to clock he decided that he originally began and developed his business career from Goregaon(E) in the year 2010.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Manuj, during his initial business development days at Goregaon, learned and enhanced his digital skills & now has some remarkable memories in his mind making the location special to him. He also likes the place because it is lavish with many other renowned enterprises and is an upcoming hub for the youths' business and job opportunities.

Hence, he chooses to radiate his plans taking his company ahead from Goregaon(E) itself. Manuj Tilakraj Gulati strongly believes in following his passion and doing what he loves to do.

His zeal encourages individuals to be optimistic and be ready to face challenges that hit their path of success.

"Learning and nurturing is the flourishing part that could shine in your future. I started my career with merely INR 5K in my pocket, and everything else just rolled in its place with the blessings of my parents & the work I have put in," says Gulati.

Manuj is now ready with his new office to enter his future world with more creativity and innovations. He has already initiated the interior designing job to be executed and completed by his own interior designing company called MG Interiors.

Having a magnificent plan in mind to shine his new luxurious headquarter, the actor seems to be in a super progressive space.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Ethan Kekoaponoali'i Macauley: The Genius Mind Taking Your Brand Recognization Worldwide

Ethan Kekoaponoali'i Macauley: The Genius Mind Taking Your Brand Recognization Worldwide

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Earned Fame By Spreading The Importance Of Ayurveda Worldwide

TheWav Turned 2: Helping Startups To Turn Into Trusted Brands

Learn How To Adapt Strong Work Ethics With Lisa Hocker

3 Autism Myths Busted by Matthew Gallagher

Makeup Artist Mehak Rao Finds That Nothing Enhances A Face So Beautifully Than Good Eye Makeup

De'el Woods: A Rising Star In The Music Industry

Famous Instagram Personality Ali Alhashemi’s Achievements And Goals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Fitness Blogger Harman Sidhu Encourages People Through Her Instagram Posts

Fitness Blogger Harman Sidhu Encourages People Through Her Instagram Posts

A Serial Entrepreneur Tel Ganesan On Building An Army Of Future Entrepreneurs

A Serial Entrepreneur Tel Ganesan On Building An Army Of Future Entrepreneurs

Content Creator Dilan Abeya Is Taking Instagram by Storm

Content Creator Dilan Abeya Is Taking Instagram by Storm

A Delhi-Based Startup That Digitally Fabricates Hassle-Free Flat-Pack Furniture Delivered At Your Doorstep

A Delhi-Based Startup That Digitally Fabricates Hassle-Free Flat-Pack Furniture Delivered At Your Doorstep

Read More from Outlook

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi, who comes from a poor family, has been on a massive outreach program towards the poor sections of the state.

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / After the WHO listed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as Emergency use, the UK government will now list it in its list of approved vaccines for Covid-19, the British High Commissioner said.

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

PTI / Ravi Shastri was initially appointed the team India director in 2014 till the 2015 World Cup. He was appointed India head coach on July 13, 2017.s

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Ashwani Sharma / This is not the first GI tag for Himachal, Pradesh where products like Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Himachali Chulli Oil and Kalazeera already enjoy indigenous status.

Advertisement