Manthan Ganatra's Innovative Designs And 3D Visualizations

Someone once said, "A space should never allow the eye settle at one place. It should smile at you and put you to wonder" This is an interesting aspect that one would always find in the spaces designed by Manthan Ganatra. People love to build a space where they can find peace and, at the same time, cherish the beauty of it. Manthan Shyam Ganatra is a man with the art to innovate designs through 3D visualizations creating perfect spaces. He has been making wonderful spaces that strike the perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality for a long time now.

Manthan is a young lad from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has been an aspiring designer making dreams possible. He belongs to a family where infrastructure has been a base of their business. Manthan was an enthusiast who explored spaces, colors, materials, and various design software from a young age. His family supported him to understand the basic idea of infrastructure and how to use spaces accordingly, which inspired him to build his career as a designer. He levelled up his career by self-learning 3D visualization, animation, and graphics parallel to his academics. From building houses to corporate spaces, Manthan was able to crack some extraordinary projects with his skills in the region and abroad.

His work includes the Orange - the salon, Luvkush 4 apartments, Param Logistics Park, Greenwoods, Greenwoods retreat, Manobhavna Residence, Shah's residence, KP house, and AIICME. Some of his ongoing projects include Satkriti Apartments and the Gwala Infrastructure office. Manthan has worked on residential houses to apartments, commercial offices, retail outlets, logistics, healthcare, space planning, facade designing, logo, and brand designing covering over 100 plus projects. Being highly influenced by his family, he always wanted to start something of his own. Soon, he introduced his new venture called 'Allaboutspaces.' He is a true combination of art accompanied by modern spacing and technology.