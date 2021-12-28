Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Man Making Education Fraternity Proud- Dr. Lal Tanwani

Dr. Lal Tanwani has made a World Record for receiving 11 Educational Degrees Post Graduation.

Man Making Education Fraternity Proud- Dr. Lal Tanwani
Dr. Lal Tanwani

Trending

Man Making Education Fraternity Proud- Dr. Lal Tanwani
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T16:36:24+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 4:36 pm

A Mumbai-based Professor Dr. Lal Tanwani, M.D Of Padma institute of knowledge and CEO of the Padma coaching classes' is all set to add another feather of Success by setting a World Record. His name is registered in Asia's World Books of Record for Completing 11 Educational Degrees after Graduation that includes B. Com. in 1991, M.com (Finance) in 1993, B.Ed in 1995, M.Com (Cost Accounts) in 1997, M.A. (Economics) in 2002, M. Phil (Commerce) in 2009, Ph.D. (Commerce) and MBA (Finance) in 2017, Advanced Diploma in Value Education in 2018, D. Litt in 2018 and Ph.D. (Management) in 2019.

Dr. Tanwani believes that Teachers need to be Students all throughout their lives to become better Teachers. For him Education is Passion, coming from a humble background he values the significance of Education as it has proved to be changing his life completely. The middle-aged professor says, " Knowledge can never be stolen or Destroyed, If you acquire Knowledge it stays with you as a Protector, guiding your way through and Making you Successful in all aspects." Dr. Lal N Tanwani is consistently breaking stereotypes and has strived long and hard enough to prove that there is no age bar for learning.

Dr. Lal Tanwani fondly known as Lal Sir of Padma Coaching Classes by the entire town of Ulhasnagar has been catalyst in transforming Commerce Students to get transformed into Professionals like CA’s, Managers, etc of reputed Multinational Companies in India and Abroad. The Master Trainer of Accounts and Economics has also been felicitated by ET Business Icons, West Mumbai for an exemplary contribution towards the society as "Leading Tutorial for Career Guidance in Commerce & CA", Bharat Ratna Dr. Radhakrishan Gold Medal Award, Chennai, Indo-Asia Award for Excellence in Education, Dubai (U. A. E.), International Achievers Award for Education Excellence, Thailand and many more. To know more about Dr. Lal Tanwani visit www.laltanwani.com

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged & Felicitated The Winners Of International Leadership Awards 2021

Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged & Felicitated The Winners Of International Leadership Awards 2021

Top 10 Trusted Salesforce Consulting Companies In USA 2022 | Salesforce Developers in USA

Entrepreneur Vivek Malik’s Platform Reputique And Big Data Marketer Boosts Digital Presence And PR Of Users Globally

As Maksym King Continues To Upscale London's Nightlife, Here's What The Future Holds For Him

Coine Sets Up To Give India A Lead In Financial Inclusion

Bridging The Gap With uFaber’s eMaester Programme

Live With Courage And Bravery To The Highest Levels Of Righteousness Says Pretty Kaur D, First Sikh Crowned From Usa (City Of Los Angeles) For Mrs. India Usa

Solomartel Completed Its New Fund Spanning Across The Country, Now Proposing Real Estate Investments In Punjab

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Dr Amir Feily Creates An Inspirational Journey, Bringing Glory To The World Of Dermatology.

Dr Amir Feily Creates An Inspirational Journey, Bringing Glory To The World Of Dermatology.

Jewelegance Embellishments That Make You Feel Like A Royal One

Jewelegance Embellishments That Make You Feel Like A Royal One

The Business Tycoon Behind The Best Digital Marketing Company In India - Jitender Goswami,Founder Of SMMPackage Pvt. Ltd.

The Business Tycoon Behind The Best Digital Marketing Company In India - Jitender Goswami,Founder Of SMMPackage Pvt. Ltd.

How Cemo Basen Reached Heights Of Success By Showcasing His Talent

How Cemo Basen Reached Heights Of Success By Showcasing His Talent

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement