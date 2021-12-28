Man Making Education Fraternity Proud- Dr. Lal Tanwani

A Mumbai-based Professor Dr. Lal Tanwani, M.D Of Padma institute of knowledge and CEO of the Padma coaching classes' is all set to add another feather of Success by setting a World Record. His name is registered in Asia's World Books of Record for Completing 11 Educational Degrees after Graduation that includes B. Com. in 1991, M.com (Finance) in 1993, B.Ed in 1995, M.Com (Cost Accounts) in 1997, M.A. (Economics) in 2002, M. Phil (Commerce) in 2009, Ph.D. (Commerce) and MBA (Finance) in 2017, Advanced Diploma in Value Education in 2018, D. Litt in 2018 and Ph.D. (Management) in 2019.

Dr. Tanwani believes that Teachers need to be Students all throughout their lives to become better Teachers. For him Education is Passion, coming from a humble background he values the significance of Education as it has proved to be changing his life completely. The middle-aged professor says, " Knowledge can never be stolen or Destroyed, If you acquire Knowledge it stays with you as a Protector, guiding your way through and Making you Successful in all aspects." Dr. Lal N Tanwani is consistently breaking stereotypes and has strived long and hard enough to prove that there is no age bar for learning.

Dr. Lal Tanwani fondly known as Lal Sir of Padma Coaching Classes by the entire town of Ulhasnagar has been catalyst in transforming Commerce Students to get transformed into Professionals like CA’s, Managers, etc of reputed Multinational Companies in India and Abroad. The Master Trainer of Accounts and Economics has also been felicitated by ET Business Icons, West Mumbai for an exemplary contribution towards the society as "Leading Tutorial for Career Guidance in Commerce & CA", Bharat Ratna Dr. Radhakrishan Gold Medal Award, Chennai, Indo-Asia Award for Excellence in Education, Dubai (U. A. E.), International Achievers Award for Education Excellence, Thailand and many more. To know more about Dr. Lal Tanwani visit www.laltanwani.com