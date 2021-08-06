Making A Difference In The Field Of Makeup With Alisha Sah

The art of makeup and how a lot of people are getting attracted to it is becoming cumulative with the growing day. The passion which has recently taken over the entire planet had a lot of people creating content on How to make themselves look good. With the same passion and zeal, Alisha Sah, a young and enthusiastic content creator, switched to pursue her career in the makeup industry. She quotes, “Everyone is beautiful. We just touch them up to look prettier”.

Alisha Sah, born in Bettiah, Bihar, on 18th June 1994, has been a keen multi-tasker who likes to take new yet enigmatic approaches to make her mark. Alisha, who was primarily known for her cameos in some of the most popular TV shows like Adaalat, Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma and Balika Vadhu, started her career with Modelling and achieved a lot in both verticals. But her vision was still not gratified with what she wanted to achieve in the long run.

With her meticulous nature, Alisha decided to explore a vertical which was completely different and started working towards her new goal, which was to become a great makeup connoisseur.

Alisha’s determination was the strongest weapon to work towards her goal, and she used it well by landing her first makeup assignment, which involved trotting the globe on a massive cruise. During this journey, she travelled around different places like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Bali and more.

This international exposure not only motivated her but also gave her clarity of what she wanted to do further. Alisha started a new salon in Surat and started working to make a new brand rise and shine in the new field, which has already bestowed glamour in Alisha’s life. Alisha strongly believes that though the field is saturated with a lot of people joining in, a lot of people still aren’t able to get the right look for themselves and are on the lookout for someone who has a different taste.

Alisha wants to fill the void and bring something new to the table for such people, and she’s progressively working for it to make it happen. We wish Alisha great luck and power to be successful in her goals. Her work can be seen on her website http://www.alishaasah.com or check out her makeup video tutorials on instagram.com/Alishaasah

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine