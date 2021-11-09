Makeup Artist Mehak Rao Finds That Nothing Enhances A Face So Beautifully Than Good Eye Makeup

Eye makeup can add depth and dimension to one's eyes, complement one's eye colour, make one's eyes appear larger, or draw attention to the eyes.

Trending Eye makeup :

Mehak Rao says your eye makeup is always worth the commitment. The right colours and brush strokes can make or break the essence of your look. Makeup artist Mehak Rao sheds light on the eye makeup trends to look out for; Bride's who desire natural and healthy skin can try the 'glass skin' paired with 'Minimal eyes', which is also very suitable. Smoky eyes and cut creases never go out of style. But I love playing with colours when it comes to eye makeup.

Makeup artist Mehak Rao confirms, "There are many shades of lipstick that I love. But the fiveI love more than the others include Ruby Woo and Twig by Mac, pillow talk by Charlotte Tilbury and Bombshell and Icon by Huda Beauty."We know narrowing down to 5 in the stunning universe of lip shades is not an easy task. If only lip shades had no expiry dates, we would keep them all forever.

Makeup artist Mehak Rao has an amazing skill of bringing out women's natural beauty through makeup application, making her famous all over Jammu and Kashmir. She has travelled to such remote places where people have never seen a makeup artist. She has even revolutionized the Chenab valley Doda Kishtwar Bhaderwah of Jammu and Kashmir.

She rose as the first makeup artist and first freelance makeup artist from Jammu Division.

Mehak Rao is a true example of what an Indian woman can do when she plans to do something in life. She is a wife, a mother of two girls, and a woman with vision.

Mehak makeovers is a bridal makeup service provider based in the city of Jammu and Kashmir.

She has decided to give away free makeup in return to less fortunate and needy people as an act of charity and her share to the welfare of society in the world where people are charging like crazy. She wants to set an example by setting social balance in society through her work.