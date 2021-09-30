Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Make Way For "Dilli Ki Kudi" Navya Baijal, All Set To Take The Entertainment Industry By Storm As An Actor

At 10 years, Navya Baijal is already an Instagram sensation and aims to enter the glamour world.

Make Way For
Navya Baijal, Instagram Sensation

Trending

Make Way For "Dilli Ki Kudi" Navya Baijal, All Set To Take The Entertainment Industry By Storm As An Actor
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T15:50:14+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 3:50 pm

 Isn't it wondrous to know about how certain kids across the world have been changing the game across industries? Well, more than any established names or youngsters, kids nowadays have come to the forefront of various industries showcasing their true talents and inspiring the world in ways more than one. These kids are all about their passion, enthusiasm, tenacity and honesty in all they choose to do. We came across one such high-performing and extremely passionate kid named Navya Baijal. More popularly known as "Dilli ki Kudi", she has already taken over Instagram with her content and now aims to make it huge as an actor in the glamour world.

Who is Navya Baijal, you wonder? Well, she is a little wonder from Delhi, India, who, at 10 years of age, has been turning around the heads of people and attracting their attention with her innate skills and talents in acting and dancing. The kind of momentum and recognition she has been gaining at 10 years of age is truly mesmerizing. It proves how age is just a number and how people who are determined to achieve their dreams can start at any age and create the success they desire, igniting the fire in many other kids their age and many other aspiring young talents worldwide.

 As if becoming an Instagram sensation wasn't enough for this talented little being, she decided to also get into the entertainment world. She put her best foot forward as an actor to showcase her prowess and excellence in the field as an overall performer. Her killer expressions, elegant postures, impeccable timing, screen presence, everything has caught people's attention on Instagram, and now they can't wait for her to take the glamour world by storm in the near future.

 It is also said that Dilli ki Kudi Navya Baijal might be seen in many brand shoots and songs, for which she can't wait for enough.

To know more, follow her on Instagram @navya_baijal.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Yash Raaj Singh: Meet Bollywood’s Charismatic New Bad Boy

Yash Raaj Singh: Meet Bollywood’s Charismatic New Bad Boy

Digital Business Card By Sailax – One Of Its Kind Solution For New Tech Era

NLP Practitioner, Life Coach Vanitaa Rawat Felicitated By SGCCI

Surbhi Sikri Makes A Smashing Comeback On Youtube, Leaves Her Fans In Awe With A Cover Song

Harsh Dahiya: Digitising The Indian Agriculture Sector One Lab At A Time

Entrepreneur First Announces Investment In Six Indian Tech Start-Ups

Meet Preeti Kumar, Fashion Icon And A Name In The Glamour World To Reckon With

‘THE CATMAN’: Know Harsha Narasimhamurthy, An Award-winning Photographer Making Successful Strides In Capturing The Wild

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

What Does Career Horoscope Say Explains Best Career Astrologer

What Does Career Horoscope Say Explains Best Career Astrologer

Kreative Reef: Influencing People To Channel Their Inner Creativity

Kreative Reef: Influencing People To Channel Their Inner Creativity

Founder Of Soni Enterprise, Vishal Soni, Talks About The Importance Of Leadership

Founder Of Soni Enterprise, Vishal Soni, Talks About The Importance Of Leadership

Rebuild YOU | Discover Life-Altering High-Performance Coaching Program

Rebuild YOU | Discover Life-Altering High-Performance Coaching Program

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 1 pm, only 35.97% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The Press Council Of India(PCI) has constituted a three member team, following former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s letter.

Advertisement