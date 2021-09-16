Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Shines In The Outfits Of Janya's Closet!

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Mahesh and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara went on to become one of the first star kids to have her social media handle and clock a massive 416k followers in no time. While fans are certain that Sitara will soon follow in her father's footsteps, it's her fashion choices that have made her a social media sensation.

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 2:43 pm

Whether figuring out where to holiday or planning a wedding, we always take inspiration from our celebrities. And with the influx of social media in our lives and the star kids taking over the industry, we aren't surprised by the influence they have on our choices. One superstar family has been ruling the roost with their on-screen brilliance, and off-screen sartorial trends have to be Mahesh Babu. Mahesh is already an established star who has won over his fans one scene at a time, and his darling daughter Sitara is no different.

Mahesh and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara went on to become one of the first star kids to have her social media handle and clock a massive 416k followers in no time. While fans are certain that Sitara will soon follow in her father's footsteps, it's her fashion choices that have made her a social media sensation.

 The 9-year-old has it all in her stylish closet, from gowns to lehengas to the prettiest dresses. And one brand that is often frequented by the little star kid is 'Janya's Closet'. Before looking at Sitara's favourite pieces, here's a little to know about the brand.

 'Janya's Closet' is a luxe couture label for children that is specialized by Nidhi Gupta. The brand's origin began when Nidhi couldn't find stylish outfits for her daughter, and that's when 'Janya's Closet' was conceptualized. Nidhi will soon be launching an economical line of smart wear with a ready-to-wear collection for kids. Nidhi started this passion project around seven years ago and has come a long way by starting small in Jaipur after moving back to India with her family from South Africa.

 Speaking of the little fashionista, Sitara recently celebrated her 9th birthday in style. She opted for a pretty pink high low frill dress and looked nothing less than a doll. That's not all. She also opted for a shaded layered dress in the colours of red and pink. Take a look at Sitara's clothes, and you'll see that most of her fashion picks are from 'Janya's Closet'.

 

