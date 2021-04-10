Lucky Players To Win IPL With Two IPL Teams

Tournaments that run for decades turn out to be lucky for a few players who may win on different sides. IPL has also witnessed such players even though they are fewer in number. Five!

In all, 13 Editions are over, with the Mumbai Indians winning it five times and CSK on three occasions. KKR has won twice with Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, and SRH once.

1. Ambati Rayudu:

Among the five, Rayudu has held the trophy four times, playing for two different winning franchises.

Rayudu made his debut for MI in 2010 and was always a significant contributor to their wins. He was with the MI in 2013, 2015, and 2017 when they won the championship and later on with CSK in 2018. Although his batting average with the MI was in the range of 18 to 30, he averaged 43 for CSK by amassing 600 plus runs. He is still with CSK after a poor showing in the last edition and is expected to perform once again.

2. Harbhajan Singh:

The veteran off-break bowler and Controversy’s favourite child finds himself at the better end. As was the case with Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan featured in the same franchises and winning years. Thus, he was a part of the MI in 2013, 2015, 2017, and CSK in 2018.

His contribution with his bowling in 2013 and 2015 was 24 & 18, respectively. Since then, Harbhajan was dropped for a few matches who made his wickets tally go down even further.

After missing out on the 2020 IPL for reasons known only to him, he was bought by KKR. Only time will tell us whether the wily spinner has a few more tricks up his sleeves.

3. Parthiv Patel:

Parthiv Patel has yet another record. He is one of the very few to have featured in most IPL Franchises, five of them. Among these, Parthiv was part of the CSK in 2010, which won the cup. He moved to MI later and was part of the winning combination in 2015 and 2917.

Parthiv opened in most of the matches but failed to score in most of them. He was with RCB in 2020 who did not want to renew his contract with them. Parthiv has retired from all forms of cricketer and has begun a new career as a TV commentator.

4. Karn Sharma:

One needs to be lucky, Karn Sharma. He has also featured on three occasions with his team winning the cup, but all three were different franchises and in three consecutive years. It was for SRH in 2016, Mumbai Indians in 2017, and CSK in 2018.

Karn is a bowling all-rounder, and his best performance was in 2017, in which he scalped 13. It was for MI, but ever since then, his performance has gone down, and he was found warming the benches in the recent past. CSK has their faith in Karn, and he is bound to bounce back in this upcoming edition.

5. Tim Southee:

The talented medium pacer had featured in two teams when they won the cup. Tim was part of CSK in 2010 and MI in 2017. His contribution to the cause is nothing to write home about, and he, too, has been benched more often than not. One cannot doubt the pacer's talent, and Southee would prove his worthiness this time around.

