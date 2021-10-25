Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Lucifer Circus Celebrates Its Third Anniversary With Tanishq's 'Utsaah' Success

Lucifer Circus Celebrates Its Third Anniversary With Tanishq's 'Utsaah' Success

Lucifer Circus Celebrates Its Third Anniversary With Tanishq's 'Utsaah' Success
2021-10-25T18:53:25+05:30

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 6:53 pm

Actor-writer Gaurav Chanana founded Lucifer Circus with a thought on putting a little heart in whatever content he made, and it is this heart has taken his agency places.  From waiting in alleys of advertising agencies to meeting people to handling the biggest brands like Amazon, P&G, Tata, Wipro, ITC and many more, Lucifer Circus has come a long way in three years. Still, Gaurav Chanana believes this is just the beginning and that every campaign should have the same energy and effort as the first.  

Be it a small campaign for Swayam, which bagged many awards or a huge campaign of Amazon Karigar or the little films of the breakthrough vaccination drive. Three things remain a constant human connection, production values and clear messaging. 

Their newest magnum opus, a Diwali film, is to launch Tanishq's festive collection 'Utsaah'. The ad film, 150 seconds in duration, showcases themes like celebrating 'today' by gifting your loved ones. The perfect set for their festive attire and recreating moments that make our lives worthwhile underlines that we all deserve a celebration because 'Aaj -Diwali Ka Bahaana Hai'.

 Gaurav Chanana is ecstatic with the response that this campaign is garnering. He feels the film's visuals and music are a clutter breaker and are resonating with the audience. "The message of celebrating the moment with Tanishq is very clear; Lowe and Deepak Thomas have made it a very happy Diwali indeed!" 

The ad filmmaker says, "There's no super of what budget we got to make the film. If it's a Lucifer Circus film, then it should look it, feel it, be it."

However, to Gaurav, it is still a small production house. He adds, "We still have no watertight production and direction department. We all do whatever we can find, and everyone's welcome to give suggestions and inputs on creative or production. We work as a tight unit, and that's what makes the company ambidextrous. What drives Lucifer Circus is teamwork and a sense of belonging. Everyone from our spot boy to our AD to our director is just striving to make the film they are working on the best. It's genuinely a circus. We travel a lot for work, take leaps of faith on the trapeze, and put up exciting shows. It's all possible because of the people we have. The boys and girls wear the Lucifer badge with pride. 

"We are expanding now to longer content, and rides are going to get wilder. I have lived my life on the principle of 'Ho gaya to kartab, Gir gaya to hadsa,' but Durga Maa takes care of the latter. It's going to be three years, and I'm grateful to God for that. The Tanishq Diwali film has been appreciated, and that's a lovely anniversary present!" 

