Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Loop Beats Records New Rajasthani Song "Baalma" To Release In November

The music video exudes the Rajasthani culture and has been shot in just six days.

2021-11-11T14:18:23+05:30

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 2:18 pm

It won't be wrong to say that the newest trend today in the Indian music industry is showcasing our country's rich culture by highlighting different traditions and backgrounds and letting people know how rich the history and inheritance is of India. This is a great way of taking people into the world of traditions with the help of music and making people fall in love with more culture-rich songs and musical pieces. Among them, a certain music label named Loop Beats Records has been doing the same and making every possible effort to produce and create songs that can have more impact on audiences while making them sway to the tunes of their songs.

Loop Beats Records is set to release their newest song, a Rajasthani track titled "Baalma", featuring female lead Ratan Chouhan, which will be released in November 2021. We asked the founder of the music label and the director of the song Yatendra Meghwal about the track, and he said, "Baalma radiates uniqueness. When I first heard the lyrics, I knew what concept I wanted to display on the screen. I was more than excited to put my visions into action to serve audiences with something different."

Adding further, the director cum producer, who has produced it along with Divyanshu Dixit, says, "Shooting Baalma was a challenge because we shot the song in just six days at different locations like the Laxmi Palace, Rampuria Haveli, Bikaner Desert, Luxurious Villa, Aerocity and The Umrao." Spilling more deets about the song and why it is different, he highlights, "Baalma is a song where audiences would be able to feel and experience the true Rajasthani culture. The storyline revolves around a married couple's love life. It is about their banter and minor tiffs while they are away from each other."

Ricky Sharma, a rising singer, songwriter, composer, and performer, sings the song, whose voice soothes the ears. RawZeen has given the music, while the female lead is Ratan Chouhan, a young, beautiful and talented girl whose honesty in work speaks for herself. She has a certain spark in her, which radiates through the screen and is seen as a promising new female artist who can take over the Indian music scene in the coming years. Priyanshu Dixit, as the DOP, has shot the song outstandingly, and the colour grading and VFX work are equally amazing by Dilpreetvfx.

The makers and the team behind Loop Beats Records are confident that the song Baalma will connect with the audiences. It is also touted as one of the biggest songs, displaying the Rajasthani culture in the history of the Indian music industry.

