Living India News: Safeguarding The Principles Of Democracy

Media, as they say, is the fourth pillar of democracy, and when we speak of Living India News, the channel has proved its commitment to authenticity and truthfulness.

Ever since it started operations in 2014, Living India News has become popular in North India. It has constantly gained acceptance with the viewers in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir), especially the Punjabi community related to the channel’s tagline, “Sachai Di Taakat”.

The team at Living India News is an amalgamation of experienced journalists and energetic youngsters from various states. Everyone works in close coordination in the larger interests of the channel and the public at large.

Looking back at the events that have been taken up by the channel, it is evident that the team at the channel has always given true and fair coverage.

Also, the channel takes the credit for being one of the fastest and presenting an impartial picture of the events.

The channel garnered unequivocal support from the viewers for the extensive coverage of significant events, including the farmer agitations, opening up of Kartarpur Corridor and health awareness campaign organized during the Covid-19.

The CEO of Living India News, Angaddeep Singh, vehemently feels that media goes a long way in presenting the truth and formulating a public opinion. “The true portrayal of the events without distorting the facts is what makes us different from our competitors, and we will continue serving the people with utmost honesty”.