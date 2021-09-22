Life Coach, Mediator, Peace Activist And Humanitarian, Sayed Sayedy Talks About The Afghanistan Crisis

'It was the best of times. It was the worst of times' mentions Charles Dickens, in 'A Tale of Two Cities. This quote holds more relevance in today's time than any other time. While we are enjoying the marvels of modern science and medicine, there is a whole country surrounded by clouds of uncertainty and terror. Yes, we are talking about Afghanistan here.

Afghanistan has recently been overtaken by the notorious terror group Taliban that has caused a vast commotion on the global stage. Today, we have an Afghanistan born humanitarian, life coach, motivational speaker and human rights activist Sayed Sayedy who has dedicated his entire life towards helping others. Let's read what he has to say about the situation in his homeland, where most of his family still lives.

Sayed, we understand you have a personal history with the Taliban. Would you please throw some light on this?

From the very early days of my life, I have been involved with human rights and women rights along with my mother. We have aggressively campaigned for this that has brought us a lot of attention from various organizations like the Taliban. All of us know about the propaganda that motivates this organization, and it is needless to say, we weren't in their good books.

The attention would have been fine, but things escalated where we felt threatened for our lives. This is why I had to run from Afghanistan and shift to Munich and leave everything we held dear behind. Right now, most of our family and friends are still in Afghanistan, and we are continuously worried about their well-being.

We have read about your academics, certifications, achievements and work experience in the field of humanities and sociology. We would like to know your opinion about the Taliban overtaking Afghanistan and the problems that the local population is facing.

Yes, I have spent most of my life helping others. Some people have lost all hopes of survival or are having existential crises. They don't know where they belong or what the future holds for them. And if we talk about Afghanistan particularly, the things are as worst as one can imagine. People go out for groceries and their jobs, and they don't know if they'll return or not.

Even despite all the Taliban's claims of making things peaceful there, they are nothing more than fake promises in pursuit of establishing strict control. Afghanistan will never know peace till the Taliban is there. Right now, I literally spend every waking moment hoping for a miracle. But, both of us know, it is far from happening.



I can only imagine the state you must be in presently. But on a lighter note, what are your plans for the future?

Future is a relative thing. But right now, I am working on a few projects like 'HEROES - Against Suppression in the Name of Honour'. I am also assisting migrants with issues like asylum and job placement. When you leave your country behind, you leave everything with the hope that the future will be better than the present. And I want to do everything under my power to help as many souls as possible. I'm also working on a few other projects like "KINO ASYL," "UNSER.FILM," and "Cinema, Cinema!" while I desperately wait for things to become better for my friends and family in Afghanistan.

Sayed Sayedy is a young humanitarian who has dedicated his life to helping others. He has numerous achievements, affiliations, etc., under his belt while he strives to become a better human. To know more about his life, including struggles and achievements, you visit his website.